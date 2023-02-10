PHOENIX, Ariz. — Michael Vick is three years younger than Tom Brady.

It's a jarring stat, given that Brady played football in this calendar year, while Vick's highlights feel like something out of another era.

The passage of time has its benefits, though, and as Vick sat back in a chair this week on the Fox Sports set at the Super Bowl, he savored his current role in the game and his increasingly central spot in the evolution of the quarterback position.

Sunday's game has been trumpeted as the first Super Bowl between two Black quarterbacks, Philadelphia's Jalen Hurts and Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes.

"I think this game is going to be special not just because it highlights Black quarterbacks, but the quarterback position in general, and how we have grown," Vick said. "There are stereotypes about white quarterbacks as well. And now you've got white quarterbacks pulling it down and running. The game is changing, and it's evolving."

Vick will have a prominent role in the pregame show on Fox, sitting down with both quarterbacks. He's served as a mentor to many of today's young stars, and it's clear he relishes the opportunity.

"They always have questions on what to do or what not to do, but I have questions for them," Vick said. "I left some stones unturned in my career. I like living vicariously through them, and watching them play the game and have fun doing it."

While he was dominating at Virginia Tech, Bobby Bowden famously proclaimed that "in 10 years, you're going to have a bunch of Michael Vicks running all over the field."

It wasn't a fully prescient comment. Instead, Vick's style paved the way for future quarterbacks to have the ability to run without letting that define them, as Hurts and Mahomes both do.

It's no surprise many have turned to Vick to break down Sunday's game, which has been billed as one of the great quarterback matchups in recent Super Bowl memory, and is already being projected to set new viewership records because of the stars involved.

Kansas City's Andy Reid coached Vick in Philadelphia, and Vick said Reid should be commended for what he allows Mahomes to do.

"I won't share the secrets, but it's the way quarterbacks should be treated, and Andy understands that process, the maturation process, of how to handle the quarterback and get to that destination," Vick said.

He's also a huge fan of Hurts.

"Jalen exemplifies greatness in all forms," Vick said. "I think that comes from his upbringing, having the right people in your corner at an early age. It actually motivates me to be there for my son, try to give him the right structure and right responsibilities."

Vick's fall, and involvement in a dogfighting ring, has been well documented, but earlier this week, as he was reflecting on his life and career, he started to say it had ups and downs, then corrected himself.

"Not a lot of ups and downs," Vick said. "A tremendous amount of ups, and maybe two or three downs. But when I failed, I fell pretty hard."

His work to atone for those sins has also been well documented, and has resulted in him being able to return into the spotlight, at a time where the sport is increasingly acknowledging the trailblazing role he played.

This is his seventh season with the Fox broadcasting team, and he's working on a made-for-TV miniseries where he speaks with Black quarterbacks.

Washington's Doug Williams has also made the rounds at the Super Bowl this week, as he celebrates the 35th anniversary of being named Super Bowl MVP.

Those trailblazers helped knock down walls and stereotypes that Black players couldn't handle the game's most important position, though looking at where Mahomes and Hurts were drafted, there's still work to be done (Mahomes was 10th overall, Hurts a second-round pick, No. 53 overall).

"You look at the game today, man, we've come a long way," Vick said. "Our world, I think, continues to evolve and get better, not just in the game of football, but from a social standpoint, economic standpoint, that's what we thrive for. When you look at the quarterback position, we had to start somewhere.

"There's a bunch of guys who have so much potential, and the league is just in really good shape moving forward, so we should all be thankful for that."

That starts with a thrilling Super Bowl matchup, one Vick will have a front-row seat to.

"It's two of my favorites," Vick said. "My favorite coach, and the team I played for, so it's a win-win for me. I can't lose."

