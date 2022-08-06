At a primetime practice, Commanders get 'aggressive' as they turn toward season

LANDOVER, Md. - Fans who came out to FedEx Field on Saturday night were treated to a playing of the hits.

Taylor Heinicke ran for a touchdown, then jokingly dove towards the pylon, as he famously did in the playoffs against Tampa Bay.

Terry McLaurin caught a touchdown pass from Carson Wentz to cap off the 11-on-11 scrimmage portion of the workout, drawing big cheers from a crowd estimated at 15,000.

And Ron Rivera took the microphone afterward, tossing aside his usual cadence for a speech that sounded straight out of a wrestling match.

"We hope you guys appreciated the aggressive nature with which we practiced today!" Rivera shouted. "Just so you know, we're taking a shot!"

That shot is a lunge towards respectability in Year 3, with a roster that's arguably the best of Rivera's three-year tenure and a schedule markedly easier than 2021.

That shot is also being taken on the business side, which is debuting the new "Commanders" name and identity.

Team president Jason Wright made the rounds pregame, emphasizing that he wanted the transition to be seen as a continuation of the 90-year-old franchise as opposed to a full reboot.

Washington's new jerseys and helmets popped under the lights at the nighttime practice, though there were enough players not wearing the helmets to cause concern at key positions.

Tight ends John Bates, Logan Thomas and Cole Turner all sat out the workout, and defensive ends James Smith-Williams, Chase Young and Shaka Toney did not participate.

But the evening did include an appearance from Curtis Samuel, who has been sporadic in practicing this year.

Samuel, McLaurin and rookie Jahan Dotson all took the field together at one point, providing a glimpse into what Wentz will have to work with.

Not all went smoothly, though. Wentz continued a trend of overthrowing, and Dotson dropped a pass.

"I think we're doing a good job of really working through those things now," McLaurin said. "Even when we miss on some of the deep balls it's still good to get those reps against our defense and get the feel on what it's supposed to look like."

Other standouts included receiver Marken Michel, who caught a pair of touchdown passes, and safety Kam Curl, who isn't exactly off-the-radar but has had a strong camp and had two pass breakups on Saturday night.

Fans who stuck around were treated to an extended autograph signing, and as the evening cooled, it began to feel like the fall days that are rapidly approaching, when the catches and drops will count.