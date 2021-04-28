At 'healing' venues, Squirrels, other state franchises start reconnecting with communities

Office staffs were reduced, and owner/operators showed movies on their videoboards, held yoga classes in their outfields, and sold ballpark food via curbside pick-up, among other things, to maintain connections with their communities and generate funds to keep the lights on.

With reduced stadium occupancy – 30% of capacity (2,943 at The Diamond) until May 15, then 50% throughout Virginia – the Flying Squirrels begin their season at home Tuesday, against the Hartford Yard Goats. In his 33rd year in the business of minor league baseball, Squirrels CEO Todd Parnell said he hopes The Diamond becomes “a healing place” for fans easing their ways out of a pandemic.

In their own ways, GMs from around Virginia echoed that sentiment.

“We’re all going to fall in love again in our communities. We’re going to watch people fall in love again with their minor league baseball teams,” said Parnell.

“Our ballpark is going to be the place that you see your friends for the first time. Our ballpark’s going to be the place where your company gets together for the first time. Our ballpark’s going to be the place where you just forget about what happened the last 14 months and have a good time.”