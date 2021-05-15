At rookie camp, newest Washington players savor a life-changing moment as they sign NFL contracts

ASHBURN - Draft night is regarded as one of the most important moments in a football player's career, as he gets the call from an NFL coach while surrounded by friends and family.

For the newest members of the Washington Football Team, Friday was right up there as well.

That's when this year's draft picks reported to the team facility in Ashburn, and put ink to paper, officially signing their NFL contracts. They then headed to the locker room, where they had a uniform and team gear waiting.

"It kind of feels unreal," said safety Darrick Forrest. "When I was 10 year old, I'm having dreams of being in the NFL. And those dreams came true."

Forrest said the weekend, which included two on-field practices with coach Ron Rivera, wasn't a culmination of his lifetime of work but rather a continuation - he's already set a goal for himself of "trying to be one of the greats."

First-round pick Jamin Davis, a linebacker from Kentucky, echoed that sentiment.

"It was a little bit of emotion at first, but I know this is just the start for me," Davis said. "To see my name on the back of (a jersey) and knowing that this is just Day 1 of a long journey for me."