At rookie camp, newest Washington players savor a life-changing moment as they sign NFL contracts

ASHBURN - Draft night is regarded as one of the most important moments in a football player's career, as he gets the call from an NFL coach while surrounded by friends and family.
For the newest members of the Washington Football Team, Friday was right up there as well.
That's when this year's draft picks reported to the team facility in Ashburn, and put ink to paper, officially signing their NFL contracts. They then headed to the locker room, where they had a uniform and team gear waiting.
"It kind of feels unreal," said safety Darrick Forrest. "When I was 10 year old, I'm having dreams of being in the NFL. And those dreams came true."
Forrest said the weekend, which included two on-field practices with coach Ron Rivera, wasn't a culmination of his lifetime of work but rather a continuation - he's already set a goal for himself of "trying to be one of the greats."
First-round pick Jamin Davis, a linebacker from Kentucky, echoed that sentiment.
"It was a little bit of emotion at first, but I know this is just the start for me," Davis said. "To see my name on the back of (a jersey) and knowing that this is just Day 1 of a long journey for me."
The practices didn't reveal too much about the players - that will come in two weeks, when OTA workouts begin and the full team is on hand.
But it provided Rivera an opportunity to take notes and begin to emphasize his teaching points with the players as they learn a new system.
Saturday brought a number of special teams drills, an area where rookies are often called on to contribute.
And while Rivera was happy for the rookies, there was another milestone celebrated on the field as well Saturday morning.
On Friday evening, the NFL told teams they could follow local guidance on mask wearing, which in Virginia means the vaccinated players and coaches, for the first time in months, did not have to wear masks.
Rivera used his post-practice press briefing to lobby fans to follow suit.
"I hope people go out and get these vaccinations so we can return to normal," he said. "We're fortunate to do that, and I hope people see that's why we can do that."
The practice also had a special guest, as longtime NFL coach Norv Turner took in the proceedings. Turner's son, Scott, is Washington's offensive coordinator.
"I was fortunate enough to work for him and have him be a part of my staff in Carolina," Rivera said. "It's cool to have him around to look at things and ask him what he thinks."
As OTAs and training camp near, the most anticipated battle will be at left tackle, where Washington signed veteran Charles Leno earlier this week.
Between Leno, Cornelius Lucas, Saahdiq Charles and Sam Cosmi, there are four players who have a legitimate chance to win the starting job at this year's camp.
Cosmi is the lone rookie of the bunch, and was working on drills with position coach John Matsko on Friday and Saturday.
Cosmi, like his fellow rookies, took a moment to savor reaching the NFL level - but said it was right back to work after that.
"It's a wave of emotions," he said. "A dream come true. Just seeing all this happening, come to fruition is amazing. But it just shows me that, hey, the work's just beginning.
"I've got to keep on going and I've just got to constantly put in more and more work."
