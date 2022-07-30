At The Diamond, it's impossible to miss expanding role of working baseball women

It’s clear why Major League Baseball began requiring minor league stadiums to include quarters for working baseball women.

On Friday evening in The Diamond’s home dugout was Samantha Unger, a San Francisco Giants’ employee who is an associated analyst with the Richmond Flying Squirrels. In the visitors’ dugout was Amanda Brady, a New York Yankees employee and advance scouting analyst with the Somerset Patriots.

They spend as much time at ballparks as players they help improve.

For five years, Brady has worked in professional baseball, and in a Friday interview, she recognized a notable increase since then in the number of women she encounters on the job.

Brady said she now regularly sees athletic trainers, other analysts, and an in-uniform development coach - Katie Krall of Portland (Boston Red Sox) – around the Double-A Eastern League.

A couple of weeks ago in Portland, Krall and Somerset's Brady represented their teams and exchanged lineup cards at home plate before the game. That duty is typically handled by managers.

“Getting to see much more (female) representation out on the field and in the dugouts is super-important to me,” said Brady, 26 and from California, Md. “When little girls see that … it’s an achievable thing to do.”

Jennifer Pawol has umpired games this season at The Diamond. She was the first female ump to work a Richmond home game since 1989. The Class A Tampa Tarpons of the Yankees' system are managed by a woman, Rachel Balkovec.

“I think just about every (visiting team) has had someone at some level - whether it’s a trainer, analyst, in-uniform as a coach - who's a woman,” said Todd Parnell, the Flying Squirrels CEO and in his 33rd year of professional baseball. “There's still a long way to go, but it’s certainly more than we saw in the past.”

The NFL and the NBA run along a comparable inclusion track, Parnell noted. He has a daughter, Sammy Parnell, who works in the sales department for the Class A Myrtle Beach franchise.

“Whenever I leave this industry, I want it to be way different than it was when I got in it. And when I got in it, everybody looked like me,” said Parnell, speaking of white males.

Somerset's Brady, a Villanova graduate, entered professional baseball as a ticket-sales intern with the Philadelphia Phillies.

“I helped out with events. I body-guarded the Phanatic. I was a tour guide. Like your catch-all baseball internship,” she said.

Brady then joined an MLB program designed to increase the presence of minorities and women in the game, and was subsequently hired by the New York Yankees. Like a player, she elevated in New York’s minor-league system.

As an advance scouting analyst, Brady describes her job in two parts:

“There’s the advance scouting side, where I help prepare all of our players for what they’re going to face (in opponents). I tell our hitters what pitchers are likely going to throw to them, how the pitches move …

“And then I tell our pitchers what hitters’ weaknesses are, if they struggle with a certain pitch, if they struggle with a certain location.”

Brady’s information is mostly gleaned from a vast amount of data collected daily on Eastern League players.

“And then the other part of my job is the analyst’s side of things, which is more of teaching players of how we evaluate them statistically and why the traditional stats may not be as meaningful as how we do it as an organization,” said Brady. “Helping them be able to self-evaluate.”

For the Flying Squirrels, Unger’s job is similar. She has been with the Giants' organization since 2020 and is in her first year with the Flying Squirrels. Unger is unavailable to be interviewed by media, according to the Flying Squirrels.

"She's delightful. She mixes well with our (front-office) staff and with the coaching staff," said Parnell. "She has been a wonderful addition."

Brady said she feels “incredibly lucky” that the men with whom she regularly interacts offered no resistance to her presence. She added that she enjoys the work and hopes to continue her career-path trajectory, though season-long travel is demanding.