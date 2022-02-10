At the Super Bowl, Ron Rivera readies to make his pitch to the league's top quarterbacks

LOS ANGELES - At a Super Bowl featuring two teams transformed by star quarterbacks, it's hard to ignore the implications for the rest of the league.

Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera is well aware of what's at stake this offseason as he seeks to position his team to make that next step - whether it's with a trade for a quarterback like Russell Wilson, or by drafting a rookie like Liberty's Malik Willis.

Even a question about whether the name change will help out was enough to get him fired up.

"It's a clean slate as the Commanders, and I think it's an opportunity to be part of something that I think is going to be unique and special," he said. "I love where we are, I love where we're located. I love the community that we play for. I love the division that we're in, because I think it's a very good football division. And it's also a division that has a lot of the top TV markets.

"I'm making my pitch, if you notice, Michael."

Rivera laughed, then continued.

"I like our team. I like where we are. You know, we've got the No. 6 ranked offensive line, so we have a chance to protect the guy. We've got a 1,000 yard rusher [Antonio Gibson], we have a 1,000 yard receiver [Terry McLaurin]. I can go down the list. But I do think that this is something that we most certainly can use as we start going through the whole thing. And we'll see what happens."

What's happened since the end of the season is a rare opportunity for Rivera to step back and catch his breath.

He's been in California with his father, Eugenio, who recently celebrated his 87th birthday. An Army veteran, Eugenio was "fired up" when he first saw the new Commanders name and branding, the younger Rivera said.

"There's a lot of lessons that I learned from him that I use in my coaching," Rivera said. "So it was really kind of cool to be able to spend some time with him on his 87th birthday."

The challenges in Washington are never too far away, though, and while investigations continue into owner Dan Snyder's behavior in past years, Rivera wants the current operation to feel good about what they've achieved over the past two years.

During his annual press conference Wednesday, commissioner Roger Goodell noted that an independent audit of employees found they felt the team was making progress in key areas.

"I mean, there's a long way to go," Rivera said. "But as things start to get better and better in the facility, on the team, you begin to feel the growth.

"That's what's gratifying, is to know that you are making the impact, you are beginning to see people appreciate where we're headed. So that's been good to hear. I really do appreciate those types of messages."

As rumors swirl about trades for Wilson or other top quarterback candidates, Rivera isn't shying away from the importance of finding the right fit, particularly as the team launches its new name this season.

"Just so we can get off on the right foot, more so than anything else," Rivera said. "I think the expectations, you know, are going to be what they're going to be. But knowing that what we have to do to help the brand, as the team, is win.

"That's the most important thing, because winning elevates everything. It creates a positive atmosphere. It reinforces that positive atmosphere that you're trying to create.

"But again, you know, the proof will be in the pudding. We're gonna have to go out and do it. We just can't talk about it."

With the Winter Olympics underway, Rivera also reminisced on the time he took a curling lesson with his family.

"I'm gonna tell you right now, that is a legitimate sport," Rivera said. "You will use more muscles than you realize.

"If you're one of the sweepers, that is not easy, because you're bent over, so you're using your lower back muscles. You're sweeping and brushing, so you're using your upper back, your shoulders, your biceps, your triceps, your forearms and your grip. Then you're shuffling your feet. So you're using your inner groin, your thighs, your calves and all your feet muscles. And you're trying not to slip and fall on your face.

"And then if you're the one that's got to push the stone, getting the right speed is not as easy as it looks. When you go to push it off, you've got to get into that really low crouch with one leg forward and one leg back. And unless you're extremely flexible, it is not easy.

"As a family, we had a great time, but man, it was hard. It really was."