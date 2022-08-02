At training camp, extra helmet padding is designed to reduce head trauma for Commanders players

ASHBURN — Crack. Crunch. Pop.

Those sounds come quickly when the offensive and defensive lines collide, particularly on the first day of padded practices, which was Tuesday for the Washington Commanders.

But this year, the NFL is missing those familiar noises associated with the progression of camp. With a league-wide mandate of Guardian Caps — a padded outer shell that goes on top of the helmet during practices — some players across the NFL have voiced their concerns.

In Washington, the Commanders are in support.

“It looks funny, but they say it helps,” tight end Sammis Reyes said. “Player safety is a great thing for the NFL to emphasize, all of us as players appreciate that.”

Tight ends, linebackers, offensive linemen and defensive linemen are all required to wear the caps, but Commanders’ running backs have had them on too. They’ll be worn during practices until the second preseason game.

According to the NFL’s injury data, from 2015-2019 the league averaged about 81 concussions in preseason practices and games. In 2021, when preseason games were reduced from four to three, there were 30 concussions.

If one player involved in a collision is wearing the cap, concussions can be reduced by 10%. If both have them on, it’s 20%.

“With these Guardian Caps, what they'll do is they'll absorb some of the shock and take a lot of the shock off of the player’s helmets and heads,” Washington coach Ron Rivera said. “That's why we have the Guardian Caps on, and I wouldn't be surprised if at some point it's going to be mandated through OTAs and minicamp.”

Players had different opinions on both their look and use.

“Just looking at them just irritates me, honestly,” Green Bay Packers Kenny Clark said to Sports Illustrated at training camp last week. “I don’t even like looking at them. It’s like a big ol’ mushroom.”

But the Commanders said they trust the NFL’s initiative.

Center Keith Ismael said he doesn’t want to focus on the caps because that takes away from the team’s overall goal.

Ismael added with pads on, he said he still noticed the cushioning.

“I don't think they're as distracting as people might conceive them to be,” center Keith Ismael said. “Playing the trenches all the time, we're constantly in that close quarters, pop position. So I think it's a good buffer.”

For tight end Cole Turner, the caps have come in handy. After a run-in with the goal post during Monday’s camp session, the rookie from Nevada is in support — no matter how goofy they might look.

“They definitely help,” Turner said. “You're out there playing. You don't hear much of the hit ‘till afterward. So I think it's nice that it's helped me.”

The idea of using them in games remains divisive.

“I think you take some of the grit and the fun of football away if you [have Guardian Helmets in games],” Reyes said.

Rivera said he doesn’t know what the NFL’s decision will be about expanding their use but is in support of whatever will make the league safer.

“If this comes out and this really helps reduce it, then I'd imagine we would continue to find ways for player health and safety,” Rivera said.

In the end, the Commanders don’t want the caps to be a distraction from camp and trust that the league made the right decision in the name of safety.