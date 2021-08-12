Atlee High grad Connor Overton, at 28 and after three releases, called up by Blue Jays

Atlee High graduate Connor Overton on Wednesday night reached the major leagues after a series of stops and starts in his professional career.
The Toronto Blue Jays elevated Overton, 28 and a right-handed pitcher, from Triple-A Buffalo. Overton, who pitched at Old Dominion, went through Tommy John surgery among other injuries, has been let go by three major league organizations, and twice was relegated to independent leagues.
In January, Overton took to Twitter trying to find a pitching position. In a video, he threw off a mound in a gym. The attached words: “Free agent Connor Overton 95-97.7 MPH Bullpen. Looking for an affiliate job for next year.”
After a May start for Buffalo, Overton said in a Zoom call with media, “There are going to be ups and downs. Nobody comes into pro ball with it all figured out. You’re going to have to experiment with things, try different stuff.
“I’ll be the first to tell you that I’m the guy that has literally changed my delivery probably 20 times, trying to figure out what is the best way, what is the most efficient for myself, whatever I can be the most consistent with.”
Toronto signed Overton on Feb. 2, assigned him to Triple-A, and he excelled through 21 appearances with Buffalo. He started and relieved.
The Miami Marlins selected Overton in the 15th round of the 2014 draft. The Marlins, the Washington Nationals, and San Francisco Giants didn’t see enough out of Overton as a minor-leaguer to keep him in those organizations.
In 2019, the last time minor-leaguers played before this season, Overton was released by the Giants when he was a member of his hometown Richmond Flying Squirrels, the Giants’ Double-A affiliate. The rest of that year, Overton played for Lancaster of the independent Atlantic League.
Overton, a 6-foot 190-pounder (30 more pounds than he weighed as an Atlee shortstop), said he spent the time in Lancaster working “on sequencing different pitches and finding new ways to attack hitters and going in with a game plan.”
He quickly emerged this season as the most effective pitcher for Buffalo.
