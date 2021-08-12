Atlee High grad Connor Overton, at 28 and after three releases, called up by Blue Jays

Atlee High graduate Connor Overton on Wednesday night reached the major leagues after a series of stops and starts in his professional career.

The Toronto Blue Jays elevated Overton, 28 and a right-handed pitcher, from Triple-A Buffalo. Overton, who pitched at Old Dominion, went through Tommy John surgery among other injuries, has been let go by three major league organizations, and twice was relegated to independent leagues.

In January, Overton took to Twitter trying to find a pitching position. In a video, he threw off a mound in a gym. The attached words: “Free agent Connor Overton 95-97.7 MPH Bullpen. Looking for an affiliate job for next year.”

After a May start for Buffalo, Overton said in a Zoom call with media, “There are going to be ups and downs. Nobody comes into pro ball with it all figured out. You’re going to have to experiment with things, try different stuff.

“I’ll be the first to tell you that I’m the guy that has literally changed my delivery probably 20 times, trying to figure out what is the best way, what is the most efficient for myself, whatever I can be the most consistent with.”

Toronto signed Overton on Feb. 2, assigned him to Triple-A, and he excelled through 21 appearances with Buffalo. He started and relieved.