Auto racing roundup: Burton wins second straight to disrupt Xfinity playoffs

MARTINSVILLE — Harrison Burton played the spoiler for a second consecutive week by winning Saturday at Martinsville Speedway to disrupt the NASCAR Xfinity Series playoffs.
Burton, eliminated from the playoffs in the round of 12, became the youngest winner in Martinsville history at 20 years, 22 days. It broke the mark set by his father, Jeff, in 1990 when he was 23.
“It’s amazing to win here at what is one of my home tracks and do what my dad did,” Burton said. “My race team worked their tails off on this car expecting us to have to fight to get into Phoenix to win a championship, and we got knocked out, but we’ve proven people wrong.
“We won two in a row in this round and we’re going to go try to make it three at Phoenix.”
It was Burton’s fourth win of the season and, just like last week, spoiled the championship picture.
Burton’s back-to-back wins prevented Noah Gragson and Ross Chastain from advancing to next week’s Xfinity Series championship race at Phoenix. The title will instead be decided between Chase Briscoe, Austin Cindric, Justin Allgaier and Justin Haley.
The Xfinity Series is crowning its first new champion in three years; Tyler Reddick was promoted to Cup after winning the last two crowns.
Gragson a week ago at Texas was cruising to the checkered flag and an automatic berth in the finale when Burton hurtled past him and snatched the win. It put Gragson in a must-win situation Saturday at Martinsville, where the Xfinity Series raced for the first time since 2006.
But Burton was fairly dominant in his Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing and wasn’t challenged at the end. Allgaier finished second with enough points to advance into the championship race, while Gragson finished third and below the cut line. Gragson said he thought he would have passed Burton on the final restart if JR Motorsports teammate Allgaier wasn’t in second.
“He’s going for a championship ... and I don’t want to ruin his chances,” Gragson said. “Because he’s a teammate, you don’t want to bulldog your way up there.”
Enfinger wins at Martinsville to race for Truck Series title
MARTINSVILLE — Grant Enfinger raced his way into the Truck Series championship round with a victory Friday night at Martinsville Speedway. Enfinger entered the race in a must-win situation after an engine issue last week at Texas dropped him to sixth in the standings. He overcame 11 cautions and won a two-lap push to the finish for his fourth victory of the season.
“We knew we were going to have to take the gloves off and fight for this one,” Enfinger said.
Enfinger will race for the championship next week at Phoenix against Sheldon Creed, Brett Moffitt and Zane Smith, who finished third to claim the final slot in the title race.
Enfinger, in a Ford for ThorSport Racing, will be up against a trio of Chevrolet teammates from GMS Racing. At 35, Enfinger is the oldest driver in the championship round.
Hamilton qualifies
second in Imola
Valterri Bottas clocked 1 minute, 13.609 seconds and was a slim 0.097 faster than Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton to claim the pole Saturday for Sunday’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in Imola, Italy.
Max Verstappen of Red Bull qualified third, 0.567 back.
Formerly the site of the San Marino GP, Imola returned to F1 when the season was rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic. It will be the first race there since 2006.