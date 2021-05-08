Autograph seekers sadly enter no-sign zone at The Diamond because of protocols

To Edwards, a season-ticket holder who has missed 10 Flying Squirrels’ home games in 10 seasons, this is a hobby unrelated to financial reward.

“I wouldn’t sell it for the world,” he said. “It’s a one-of-a-kind collection.”

Since this season began May 4, Edwards has been unable to get mini-helmets signed by several new Flying Squirrels players at The Diamond. He appreciates the purpose of restriction, and has no intention of approaching players in the stadium’s parking lot, or in other areas around town, to obtain autographs he lacks.

Edwards fears that before the no-autographs policy is lifted, some of the new players may leave Richmond through promotion, demotion, or release, and he will be unable to keep his decade-old collection updated.

“It’s going to happen,” said Edwards, who typically watches Flying Squirrels batting practice hours before game times.

Over the years, he has gotten to know several Richmond players, and they recognize him at The Diamond, and when he attends San Francisco’s spring training in Arizona. The relationships he forms with players is the main attraction of collecting autographs, according to Edwards.

“The Squirrels are like my family, and players are like my kids,” he said.