Autograph seekers sadly enter no-sign zone at The Diamond because of protocols

To the infield fly rule and ground-rule double, add the 12-foot rule.
This year in minor league baseball, no unauthorized person is allowed within a dozen feet of players and coaches. That’s part of the COVID protocol package franchises such as the Double-A Richmond Flying Squirrels are required to follow by MLB, which assumed control of the minors during the offseason.
The 12-foot rule is irrelevant to most folks who attend a Flying Squirrels game at The Diamond. But to autograph seekers young and old, this is a buzz kill. No autographs allowed this season, unless the guidelines change between now and Sept. 12, the date of the Flying Squirrels’ final home game.
“It’s killing me,” Ray Edwards, 74 and a retired Richmond-area resident, said of the pandemic policy.
Autograph seekers are commonly children who get hats, gloves, balls and programs signed by players. Throughout all levels of baseball, however, an older generation is also involved.
Edwards has a collection of miniature Flying Squirrels batting helmets, formerly plastic containers for ice cream, that have been autographed by every player, manager and coach who has worn a Richmond uniform since the team started playing at The Diamond in 2010, with two exceptions.
A pair of San Francisco Giants who briefly were Flying Squirrels while on rehabilitation assignments – pitcher Jeff Samardzija and infielder Eduardo Nunez – never played for Richmond at The Diamond, so Edwards didn't gain access to them.
To Edwards, a season-ticket holder who has missed 10 Flying Squirrels’ home games in 10 seasons, this is a hobby unrelated to financial reward.
“I wouldn’t sell it for the world,” he said. “It’s a one-of-a-kind collection.”
Since this season began May 4, Edwards has been unable to get mini-helmets signed by several new Flying Squirrels players at The Diamond. He appreciates the purpose of restriction, and has no intention of approaching players in the stadium’s parking lot, or in other areas around town, to obtain autographs he lacks.
Edwards fears that before the no-autographs policy is lifted, some of the new players may leave Richmond through promotion, demotion, or release, and he will be unable to keep his decade-old collection updated.
“It’s going to happen,” said Edwards, who typically watches Flying Squirrels batting practice hours before game times.
Over the years, he has gotten to know several Richmond players, and they recognize him at The Diamond, and when he attends San Francisco’s spring training in Arizona. The relationships he forms with players is the main attraction of collecting autographs, according to Edwards.
“The Squirrels are like my family, and players are like my kids,” he said.
Other autograph-seekers also cherish the time they spend chatting with players, the great majority of whom will not reach the major leagues, much less become MLB stars.
“We laugh when people say we’re selling these,” Tom Schaefer, another retiree and Flying Squirrels’ season-ticket holder, said of autographed items he collects. In most cases, “You might be able to sell one for a dollar,” said Schaefer, speaking of signed baseball cards. Even at that price, the list of potential buyers may be limited to the players’ relatives, Schaefer added.
Some Flying Squirrels projected as future MLB players and those from opposing teams in the Double-A Northeast have been reluctant over the years to sign items they sense will be put up for sale by autograph seekers. Schaefer is aware of that subset.
“We could make a million dollars with a reality show on those people,” he said. “The characters, you wouldn’t believe. They hide behind dumpsters, hang out in hotels …”
