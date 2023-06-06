School’s out, or nearly so. Youngsters and their elders who head to The Diamond for Flying Squirrels’ games during the summer months may pack a few questions on their trips to North Arthur Ashe Boulevard.

Where and when should autographs be sought?

The best time is usually about 15 minutes before the first pitch, in the stands along the first-base line for the Flying Squirrels and the third-base line for the visiting team. Then, players are stretching and playing catch, their final warm-ups before the game begins. They commonly walk over to the stands to meet autograph requests.

“Bring a pen and paper (or something else to autograph), don’t be pushy, and say 'please’ and ‘thank you,’” advises Trey Wilson, the director of communications and broadcasting for the Flying Squirrels.

Most players build about five minutes into their daily schedule to sign, and are happy to do so when asked by youngsters. Vaun Brown, a Flying Squirrels’ outfielder, recently recalled as a child being thrilled by interactions with professional players when they signed autographs for him at games in Sarasota, Fla., his hometown.

Before Sunday’s game against Erie, Flying Squirrels’ infielder/outfielder Simon Whiteman signed some autographs and left the children he met with this: “Hope you enjoy the game!”

Wilson, also the play-by-play voice of the Flying Squirrels, recommends that autograph seekers keep a log of who has signed for them, and where the signature is on a ball, or glove, or paper. That’s because players don’t always have superior penmanship when autographing items. A reference sheet will help decipher the autographs in subsequent years, when that player may have elevated to the major leagues.

Where is the best place to get a foul ball?

The least expensive seats, general admission areas in the upper deck, are the most likely to be landing areas. The first-base side is the hottest spot for fouls. That’s because most batters swing right-handed, and when they foul off a ball, it commonly flies to the right side.

When a batter swings left-handed, fouls usually go to the third-base side. And all batters foul balls straight back.

Some foul balls just barely carry outside the field and into the lower deck. The majority go high into the upper deck. Watch the game when the pitch is delivered because there are some foul liners that can do serious damage if not avoided.

During each nine-inning game played in dry conditions, the Flying Squirrels typically go through a minimum of 100 baseballs. If there's rain, or a wet field, that number usually increases to more than 150. Baseballs leave The Diamond via home runs, fouls, or a few other ways.

Some are kindly tossed to fans by players, coaches or managers. Balls are frequently disqualified from play by umpires who detect a scuff, a stain, a soft spot, or some other irregularity.

According to Chuck Domino, the former Flying Squirrels' chief executive who has spent several decades in the baseball industry, about three dozen baseballs were used per minor league game in the 1980s. Since then, Domino said, it has become far more common for players to toss balls to fans and for umpires to discard balls that are slightly stained or scuffed.

What Flying Squirrels’ player seems most likely to graduate to a long career in Major League Baseball?

Signs point to shortstop Marco Luciano. He’s 21 and in Double-A. That’s younger than any other Flying Squirrel on the roster. And Luciano is one of the few Flying Squirrels who are members of the San Francisco Giants’ 40-man roster, an indication that the organization views him as one of the system’s rising players.

Luciano, a 6-foot-1 209-pounder from the Dominican Republic, is the rare middle infielder who hits with power. He began 2023 as the No. 36 prospect in the minor leagues and No. 1 in the Giants’ chain, according to Baseball America.

Luciano joined the Flying Squirrels in early May, about a month after the season began, because of a back injury he was rehabilitating.

"Once he gets comfortable with us and how we're running things, I think you're going to see another guy blossom and be what he (has been predicted) to be," Flying Squirrels manager Dennis Pelfrey said.

