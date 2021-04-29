Back-to-back Hokies taken in NFL Draft as Farley goes to Titans, then Darrisaw to Vikings

Virginia Tech had back-to-back selections in the first round of this year's NFL draft.

First, the Tennessee Titans selected former Virginia Tech corner Caleb Farley in the first round with the No. 22 overall pick.

The Hokies have had six cornerbacks taken in the draft — Rashad Carmichael (2011), Jayron Hosley (2012), Kyle Fuller (2014), Antone Exum (2014), Kendall Fuller (2016), Greg Stroman (2018) — over the last decade.

Farley hoped to be in attendance for the first round in Cleveland, but he was diagnosed with COVID-19 in a test administered by the NFL leading up to the event and watched it from home.

Immediately after Farley's selection, the Minnesota Vikings chose former Virginia Tech offensive lineman Christian Darrisaw in the first round with the No. 23 overall pick.

He’s the program’s first offensive lineman taken in the first round since Duane Brown was taken at No. 26 in 2008 by the Houston Texans.