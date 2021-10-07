Bad calls, poor communication cited by Washington defense, but optimism remains that a turnaround is near

ASHBURN - Jack Del Rio objected to three key calls made by officials in last week's game against Atlanta. But he's not worried about it being a long-term problem.
"We've had a few of those get taken away," he said of big defensive stops. "But the way I look at it, those things tend to even out, and we've got a lot of good ones coming."
Washington cornerback William Jackson III and defensive end Chase Young are tied for the league lead in penalties by defensive players, with four each.
Both players said Thursday they, too, see brighter days ahead.
"We just feel like we're way better than what we're showing," Jackson said. "We're way better than what we're showing, and it's nobody but us that has to execute the things that we need to do. So I feel like we're going to get this thing rolling pretty soon."
Confidence has been a theme this year with Washington's defense, which is worst in the league on third down, but once again proclaimed itself on the verge of big things.
Jackson had a pass interference called against him at the beginning of the third quarter on Sunday. He grabbed Calvin Ridley, then grazed his helmet with the top of his glove as he turned around to await the football.
It was Jackson's fourth pass interference call of the season.
"Some of them were bad calls," Jackson said. "I probably had one that I take for myself. But they see the game how they see it. When it's a live play you don't feel yourself doing certain things, but then you've got to continue to work."
Del Rio also singled out a pass interference call against cornerback Torry McTyer that allowed Atlanta a fresh set of downs before a pre-halftime score. On third-and-8, McTyer didn't turn around before the ball arrived, and it hit him in the helmet as he ran into the receiver.
"This is kind of a theme here today, but at the end of the half, the call on Torry was not accurate," Del Rio said. "That's a key third down that allows them to continue, instead of us getting the ball with a chance to go and score again before the half."
If those two were sour grapes, Del Rio's third was a legitimate beef - the roughing the passer call made on Young as he pushed Matt Ryan to the ground on a fourth-and-2 sack.
Young said Thursday that he was pulling up because Ryan had pump-faked with the ball, and he didn't want to be called for a penalty, but then Ryan wound up to throw again, and Young sacked him.
Young addressed the defense as a whole, too, noting that the group has stuck together through adversity early in the year, something he perceives as a good sign.
"I think we're flying around a little bit more now," he said. "A lot better communication on the field. Right now we're sticking together. And we're 2-2, so, it could be worse."
Jackson cited improved communication as well. He arrived from Cincinnati, and has struggled at times with being in the right spot in Del Rio's defense.
"It's not surprising," the corner said. "We all go through growing pains. There's a lot of new people on this defense. There's a lot of olds. The olds are trying to get us caught up to speed on what we need to do, and I feel like we're going to correct it and get this thing rolling."
He added: "We've just gotta have a private meeting and get this thing rolling. That's all this is about is just getting the guys together outside the building and just get this thing rolling, because we have a lot of talent."
For fans looking for the silver lining, there's also this: It's extremely unlikely statistically that Washington continues to be this bad on third downs.
The defense has been performing significantly better on first and second down, and at some point, the law of averages seemingly has to prevail.
At least, that's what the team is hoping.
"The bottom line is we have not started that part," Del Rio said of third-down dominance. "I really feel that will unlock a lot of good things for our defense."
