Bad calls, poor communication cited by Washington defense, but optimism remains that a turnaround is near

"I think we're flying around a little bit more now," he said. "A lot better communication on the field. Right now we're sticking together. And we're 2-2, so, it could be worse."

Jackson cited improved communication as well. He arrived from Cincinnati, and has struggled at times with being in the right spot in Del Rio's defense.

"It's not surprising," the corner said. "We all go through growing pains. There's a lot of new people on this defense. There's a lot of olds. The olds are trying to get us caught up to speed on what we need to do, and I feel like we're going to correct it and get this thing rolling."

He added: "We've just gotta have a private meeting and get this thing rolling. That's all this is about is just getting the guys together outside the building and just get this thing rolling, because we have a lot of talent."

For fans looking for the silver lining, there's also this: It's extremely unlikely statistically that Washington continues to be this bad on third downs.

The defense has been performing significantly better on first and second down, and at some point, the law of averages seemingly has to prevail.

At least, that's what the team is hoping.

"The bottom line is we have not started that part," Del Rio said of third-down dominance. "I really feel that will unlock a lot of good things for our defense."