Ballpark's proposed location shifted twice in latest planning cycle, achieved 'anchor' status

That would be the third location of the ballpark in this most recent planning cycle.

When VCU and the Flying Squirrels entered into a nonbinding memorandum of understanding in 2016 to collaborate on the construction of a new ballpark near The Diamond, they agreed that VCU would take the lead on efforts to develop the stadium envisioned in the footprint of the VCU Athletics Village on the east side of Hermitage Road, where Northam indicated it would go.

The first revelation that the new ballpark wouldn’t be built on the ABC site and in the VCU Athletics Village east of Hermitage Road came in June of 2020. The Richmond 300 plan, which outlines the city’s vision for development and growth, included a ballpark on The Diamond’s side (west side) of Hermitage Road, across the street from where VCU’s sports facilities will be situated.

Mark Olinger, the city's director of planning and development review at the time, as well as leader of the Richmond 300 initiative, acknowledged the understanding common earlier in the year that the ballpark would occupy the ABC location. But Olinger, who resigned in January of 2021, noted during Richmond 300's virtual summit on June 11, 2020, that the plan had been modified. The ballpark would be built on the west side of Hermitage Road.