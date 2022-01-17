Ballpark's proposed location shifted twice in latest planning cycle, achieved 'anchor' status

A groundbreaking event in February of 2020 was held for the new Alcoholic Beverage Control headquarters on Hanover County's Pole Green Road. Gov. Ralph Northam spoke, and addressed plans for the soon-to-be-vacated ABC site near The Diamond.
Northam called the location east of Hermitage Road "prime real estate, as we say. We've been working with VCU and, as you know, the Squirrels, the minor league team, they're interested in it. So, that process is moving forward.
"The plans are someday to have a world-class stadium there that both VCU and the Squirrels can use. And so they're working through that now, but I think that would be exciting for downtown Richmond."
As it turns out, that location is not where the new ballpark will be, if plans released by the city on Dec. 28 as part of its request for interest from developers take shape. The Double-A Richmond Flying Squirrels and VCU would share a stadium on North Arthur Ashe Boulevard, several hundred yards west of the ABC site.
“The city anticipates the development project or projects will include demolishing the existing baseball stadium and constructing a new baseball stadium just south of the existing baseball stadium along North Arthur Ashe Boulevard,” according to the city’s Dec. 28 release.
That would be the third location of the ballpark in this most recent planning cycle.
When VCU and the Flying Squirrels entered into a nonbinding memorandum of understanding in 2016 to collaborate on the construction of a new ballpark near The Diamond, they agreed that VCU would take the lead on efforts to develop the stadium envisioned in the footprint of the VCU Athletics Village on the east side of Hermitage Road, where Northam indicated it would go.
The first revelation that the new ballpark wouldn’t be built on the ABC site and in the VCU Athletics Village east of Hermitage Road came in June of 2020. The Richmond 300 plan, which outlines the city’s vision for development and growth, included a ballpark on The Diamond’s side (west side) of Hermitage Road, across the street from where VCU’s sports facilities will be situated.
Mark Olinger, the city's director of planning and development review at the time, as well as leader of the Richmond 300 initiative, acknowledged the understanding common earlier in the year that the ballpark would occupy the ABC location. But Olinger, who resigned in January of 2021, noted during Richmond 300's virtual summit on June 11, 2020, that the plan had been modified. The ballpark would be built on the west side of Hermitage Road.
He said that trying to place the VCU Athletics Village and the ballpark on the east side of Hermitage Road "became very difficult for the ball diamond to fit ... and make all the other items work."
In December of 2020, Richmond City Council unanimously approved the Richmond 300 plan that included a ballpark on the west side of Hermitage Road. Ed McLaughlin, VCU's vice president and director of athletics, recognized the approval by City Council as “a really important step."
McLaughlin added that VCU worked closely with city planners on the Greater Scott's Addition design and through the process that led to City Council approval.
That shift in the Richmond 300 work took the proposed ballpark off VCU-owned land on the east side of Hermitage Road and placed it on city-owned property, on the west side of Hermitage Road.
The stadium’s placement again was adjusted, farther west to North Arthur Ashe Boulevard, in the city plan made public on Dec. 28. The root of that alteration, the city explanation suggests, was to build the ballpark as the hub of the entire 67-acre redevelopment and have “retail, residential or commercial uses wrapped around all or a portion of the stadium.”
An AECOM Sports Economics report attached to the city’s plan states, “Constructing a new ballpark for the highly popular Flying Squirrels minor league baseball team on the site would provide an anchor with the capability of attracting regional visitation and spending, corporate offices interested in leveraging the synergies afforded by the team’s popularity, and regional as well as local-serving retail tenants.
"Having a regional destination anchoring the site would give any new mixed-use development on the Diamond Property a competitive edge over new development in the surrounding counties."
Development teams are expected to be selected, and City Council approvals projected, during the summer of 2022, according to the city.
No financing structure has been established. The president and managing general partner of the Flying Squirrels, Lou DiBella, said he believes surrounding counties will be involved. AECOM estimates the cost of a new ballpark between $70 and $80 million.
