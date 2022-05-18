Baseball base of ex-Cosby, JMU star Jake Lowery led to FredNats manager's office

The manager for the Fredericksburg Nationals, Washington’s Single-A affiliate, speaks Spanish thanks to his mother. Baseball flows through his blood thanks to his father. For sharpened communication skills, he credits his wife.

Jake Lowery, a former Cosby High and James Madison University star catcher who lives in Chesterfield, played professionally for nearly a decade, which also helps as he directs some of the greenest prospects in the rebuilding Nationals system.

Lowery, 31, said Tuesday night that he likes what he’s seen so far from his FredNats (19-14), whose players hope to elevate in the Washington system to High-A Wilmington (Del.), Double-A Harrisburg and Triple-A Rochester, where Matt LeCroy is the manager.

LeCroy, a former Minnesota Twins and Nationals catcher, managed Lowery at Harrisburg in 2017 and 2018, praised Lowery's baseball insight, and said a catcher’s background is helpful when directing a club.

"It's the way you see the game. You're involved in every pitch. You're facing everybody. You've kind of got an understanding about where everybody goes," LeCroy said.

Communication is the key to managing, LeCroy said, and "being a catcher, you're kind of automatically taught how to do that, not directly, but indirectly, by the way you have to have a relationship with all 12 or 13 pitchers."

Lowery’s communication skills are enhanced by his fluency in Spanish, which he started learning long ago from his mother, Lori, who taught the language.

“I took an interest in (Spanish) from an early age. That was something I wanted to keep in my tool belt, just kind of being able to communicate with everybody,” said Lowery, 31.

He often spoke Spanish during his catching career that reached Triple-A while interacting with Latin players, and that extends to his managing job, said Lowery.

His father, Tim Lowery, spent three decades as a high school coach in Chesterfield County, first at Clover Hill High, and then at Cosby High, a career that Jake Lowery said "greatly impacted me ... Things we’ve talked about just in the backyard or on the phone, texting, summer ball, things like that.

"The level doesn’t really matter. It’s just managing people, talking to guys individually, talking to guys as a group. He was so good at that, getting the best, getting the most out of guys.

“The things that he’s taught me, the things that he’s shown me – he didn’t have to tell me, I just watched – have been applicable throughout my career. I’m super-grateful for him.”

In his final season at JMU, Lowery batted .359 with 24 homers and 91 RBIs, and won the 2011 Johnny Bench Award, which recognizes the nation's top college catcher. He was selected by Cleveland in the 2011 draft’s fourth round. Lowery spent 2013-15 at Double-A Akron. Cleveland released Lowery in March 2016. Soon after, he signed with Washington, knowing that part of his job would be helping the organization's younger players.

His father’s influence initially got Lowery thinking about coaching or managing. Lowery said he was exposed to coaches on the professional level who increased his interest in the career.

“I got into pro ball and saw these guys having a blast with it,” said Lowery, inducted this year to the JMU hall of fame. “They really showed me the way.”

Mondays are off days throughout the minors, so Lowery returns to his Chesterfield home each week. He and Karlyn Lowery are the parents of two young children. Karlyn teaches and coaches girls track at Cosby High.

“We talk about the managing of the (athletes), the managing of the people,” Lowery said. “Hers are different ages, but it’s all similar, working with other coaches, other staff members ...”

Last year, Lowery began managing by guiding the Nationals’ Florida Complex League team, which played afternoon games. That was substantially different experience than leading a full-season affiliate, such as Fredericksburg.

In Single-A, fans are in the stands for mostly night games in quality stadiums throughout the region. The FredNats, for instance, are spending this week in Salisbury, Md., playing the Delmarva Shorebirds, the Carolina League affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles.

Managers at Single-A and above in MLB organizations deal with on-the-field issues, promotional responsibilities, evaluation reports on players throughout the league, creation of daily schedules, analytics, and extensive player-development plans.

Lowery summed it up as “trying to raise championship baseball players.”