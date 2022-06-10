Baseball notes: Cubs cut Frazier, put Stroman on IL; Miley hurt again

Cubs cut Frazier, place Stroman on injured list

NEW YORK — Rather than getting set to face his former team this weekend, Clint Frazier is out of a job.

The 27-year-old outfielder was designated for assignment in a surprise decision by the Chicago Cubs, who also placed pitcher Marcus Stroman on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation as part of a flurry of roster moves Friday.

Wade Miley was activated from the IL to start the opener of a three-game interleague series against the major league-leading New York Yankees. He threw 30 of 42 pitches for strikes over three shutout innings, then exited with left shoulder soreness.

The left-hander had been sidelined since May 26 with a shoulder strain.

Chicago also reinstated catcher Yan Gomes (left oblique strain) and infielder Jonathan Villar (mouth injury) from the 10-day injured list. Right-hander Michael Rucker and infielder Alfonso Rivas were optioned to Triple-A Iowa.

In addition, Cubs reliever Chris Martin was reinstated from the restricted list after spending more than the maximum seven days on the bereavement list. His return meant the club needed to make room for him on the 40-man roster, so Frazier was cut to clear a spot.

Elsewhere

Braves: First baseman Mike Ford was claimed off waivers by the Atlanta Braves from the Seattle Mariners on Friday. Ford, who played 101 games with the New York Yankees from 2019-21, was designated for assignment by Seattle on Sunday.

Rays: Tampa Bay right-hander Andrew Kittredge, a 2021 All-Star, will have season-ending Tommy John elbow surgery in another blow to the team’s banged-up bullpen. Kittredge had just returned on Sunday from a 17-game absence due to lower back tightness.

Tigers: Detroit right-hander Casey Mize, the top pick in the 2018 June draft, will undergo Tommy John surgery. Mize, 25, has been on the injured list with a right elbow sprain since April 15 after making two starts this season. Mize’s ulnar collateral ligament in his elbow is still intact, but Dr. Keith Meister determined the ligament had stretched to the point where it had lost elasticity and functionality.

Twins: Minnesota shortstop Royce Lewis will have reconstructive ACL surgery on his right knee for the second year in a row, yet another season-ending setback for the team’s top prospect. He was hurt in the game on May 29 in a third-inning collision with the wall while making a tough catch in his first, and perhaps only, appearance in center field.