Baseball notes: Dodgers put Clayton Kershaw on IL with inflammation

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Dodgers have placed Clayton Kershaw on the injured list with inflammation in a pelvic joint.

The Dodgers made the move several hours before Kershaw (4-0, 1.80 ERA) was slated to face the Philadelphia Phillies at Dodger Stadium on Friday night. Walker Buehler will start instead.

Los Angeles recalled left-hander Garrett Cleavinger to take Kershaw’s roster spot.

Kershaw, 34, is off to an outstanding start to his 15th season with the Dodgers. The three-time NL Cy Young winner has 32 strikeouts and just three walks in his five starts.

Kershaw also became the Dodgers’ franchise leader in strikeouts on April 30.

Kershaw has spent time on the injured list in each of the past seven seasons. He was bothered by left arm pain for the entire second half of last season, and he missed the Dodgers’ playoff run.

Buehler (4-1, 1.96 ERA) is making his fill-in start on normal rest because the Dodgers had an off day since his last start. He is also off to an outstanding start to the season with 32 strikeouts and a 1.06 WHIP.

Cleavinger is returning for his third stint with the Dodgers after allowing one earned run over 1ª innings in his previous three appearances for Los Angeles this season. The Dodgers acquired him from Philadelphia in a three-team trade in December 2020.

Mets’ McCann sidelined by broken left hamate bone

New York Mets catcher James McCann will be sidelined approximately six weeks after he broke a bone in his left wrist.

McCann needs surgery to repair his broken left hamate bone. He missed the final two games of this week’s series at Washington with what was described as a sore left wrist.

New York manager Buck Showalter said the team sent McCann for a scan at 7 a.m. Friday morning “to be on the safe side, make sure we knew what we were dealing with, just a precautionary thing.”

McCann, 31, was placed on the 10-day injured list, and Tomás Nido takes over as the starting catcher. Patrick Mazeika was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse to back up Nido and may start Saturday.

No cancer found during Melvin’s prostate surgery

The San Diego Padres say no cancer was found when manager Bob Melvin had prostate surgery on Wednesday.

Melvin, 60, was recovering at home Friday after being released from the hospital, the team said.

Melvin said he had been feeling various symptoms since the team returned from a road trip that ended May 4. He missed a game the next night with what the team said was a gastrointestinal issue.

Guardians: Cleveland first baseman Josh Naylor was added to the team’s COVID-19 injured list on Friday, marking the first player to be sidelined by the team’s recent outbreak.

Cleveland’s game at the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday was postponed because of COVID-19 concerns, and the team was off Thursday. Pitching coach Carl Willis ran the team Friday night at Minnesota after manager Terry Francona was among several coaches placed in health and safety protocols.

As of Friday, Naylor was the only Guardians player on the COVID-19 list.

Under the current guidelines, Naylor will need to be out either 10 days from the day of symptom onset or after receiving two negative tests. That means the members of Cleveland’s coaching staff who were sent home this week will not rejoin the team in Minnesota.

Mariners: Jarred Kelenic was demoted to Triple-A Tacoma by Seattle on Friday after the team arrived in New York for a series against the Mets.

The 22-year-old outfielder was hitting .140 with three homers and 10 RBIs in 30 games.

Kelenic was the sixth overall pick by New York in the 2018 amateur draft and was traded to the Mariners that December in the deal that brought Edwin Díaz and Robinson Canó to the Mets.

Padres: Padres signed second baseman Robinson Canó to a major league contract and plan to use him as a left-handed bat off the bench.

Acting manager Ryan Christenson said he could get some occasional starts at second and designated hitter.

The New York Mets, who released Canó on Sunday, owe him nearly $45 million remaining on his original contract signed with Seattle. He will earn a prorated share of the $700,000 minimum.

White Sox: Chicago placed ace Lucas Giolito on the COVID-19 injured list and activated outfielder Andrew Vaughn following a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on Friday.

Giolito began experiencing mild symptoms Wednesday, a day after he pitched seven innings in a win over Cleveland.