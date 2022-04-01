Baseball notes: Mets' deGrom out for major time, no set return date

JUPITER, Fla. — New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom will miss major time because of inflammation in his shoulder area, a huge blow to a team that heavily invested in making a deep run this season.

The two-time Cy Young Award winner won’t throw for up to four weeks and there is no timetable for his return, the Mets announced Friday.

“He’s disappointed. We’re disappointed. Everybody is sharing in the disappointment right now. Nobody’s immune to that,” Mets general manager Billy Eppler said in Jupiter, where New York played St. Louis.

The Mets said an MRI earlier in the day showed a stress reaction on deGrom’s right scapula that caused inflammation. He first experienced tightness while playing catch Thursday.

The 33-year-old deGrom missed the second half of last season with an elbow injury.

DeGrom had been set to start the season opener Thursday in Washington. The Mets had considered their rotation a major strong suit this year after signing three-time Cy Young winner Max Scherzer and trading for All-Star Chris Bassitt.

Dodgers acquire closer

Kimbrel for OF Pollock

Los Angeles acquired eight-time All-Star reliever Craig Kimbrel from the Chicago White Sox in exchange for outfielder AJ Pollock.

Kimbrel was 4-5 with 24 saves in a combined 63 games with the Cubs and White Sox last season. The Cubs shipped him across town at midseason in exchange for Codi Heaur and Nick Madrigal. Kimbrel was 2-2 with the White Sox with one save in 24 games.

Kimbrel rediscovered the form that made him one of the game’s best closers and was named to his eighth All-Star team last season.

The 33-year-old right-hander was the NL rookie of the year in 2011. He led the league in saves from 2011 to 2014. Kimbrel ranks ninth all-time in the majors with 372 saves as he begins his 13th season.

Pollock hit .282 with 65 home runs and 199 RBIs in three seasons with the Dodgers. The 34-year-old’s best season came last year, when he batted. .297 with 21 homers and 69 RBIs in 117 games.

In other White Sox news, it was announced that shortstop Tim Anderson will serve a two-game suspension when the season starts next week for making contact with umpire Tim Timmons during the ninth inning of a game on Sept. 27.

Anderson appealed when the penalty, which originally included a three-game suspension, was announced last season. He tweeted Thursday that the penalty would be a two-game suspension and $10,000 fine.

MLB said Friday that the sides had reached a settlement. Anderson will miss games at Detroit on April 8-9.

Blue Jays: Toronto extended manager Charlie Montoyo’s contract through the 2023 season.

Montoyo is 190-194 through three seasons with Toronto. He led the Blue Jays to a playoff berth in the expanded playoffs that followed the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, but the Blue Jays were swept by Tampa Bay in the opening round.

Toronto went 91-71 last year and missed the playoffs by one game.

Diamondbacks: Right-hander Merrill Kelly agreed to an $18 million, two-year contract with Arizona that covers the 2023 and 2024 seasons with a club option for 2025.

Kelly, 33, was arguably the team’s best pitcher in 2021, going 7-11 with a 4.44 ERA and 130 strikeouts in 27 starts.

Mariners: Seattle is shutting down right-handed reliever Ken Giles for at least a couple of weeks due to a tendon issue in his right middle finger.

Giles was expected to be a major part of Seattle’s bullpen after missing all last season following Tommy John surgery.

Giles had 23 saves and a 1.87 ERA in 53 appearances with Toronto in 2019.