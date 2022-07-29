Baseball notes: Mets get Naquin, reliever from Reds for 2 minor leaguers

Royals’ Perez returns from injured list

NEW YORK — All-Star slugger Salvador Perez hit a go-ahead, three-run homer for the Kansas City Royals on Friday night in his return from the injured list against the Yankees.

Last year’s major league home run champion batted third as the designated hitter barely a month after surgery to repair a torn ligament in his left thumb.

He flied out to left field and struck out in his first two at-bats, then launched a no-doubter to left-center off Gerrit Cole in the fifth inning to put Kansas City ahead 5-3. His drive came one at-bat after Whit Merrifield’s two-run single ended the Royals’ scoreless streak at 31 2/3 innings.

Kansas City initially estimated the 32-year-old Perez would need eight weeks to recover after surgery June 24.

Mets acquire Naquin

NEW YORK — With the trade deadline drawing closer, the first-place Mets have been busy getting better from the left side of the plate.

New York acquired left-handed-hitting outfielder Tyler Naquin and lefty reliever Phillip Diehl from the Reds on Thursday night in a deal for two teenage minor leaguers.

Cincinnati received outfielder Hector Rodríguez and right-hander Jose Acuña.

It was the second time in seven days the Mets traded for a left-handed hitter with some pop. New York upgraded at DH last week, acquiring Daniel Vogelbach from the Pirates for rookie reliever Colin Holderman.

Naquin, a first-round draft pick 10 years ago, was batting .246 with seven homers and 33 RBIs in 56 games for the Reds.

Naquin entered Thursday a .269 career hitter with a .774 OPS in 507 games over seven seasons with Cleveland and Cincinnati. He had an .805 career OPS against right-handers, including an .811 mark this year.

The 28-year-old Diehl has an 11.12 ERA in five big league games covering 5ª innings this season.

Rangers’ Seager pulled with leg bruise

All-Star Corey Seager left Texas’ game against the Angels on Thursday night with a bruise on his lower right leg.

Seager got three hits off Shohei Ohtani for the Rangers, but he fouled a pitch off his leg in the fifth inning. Seager delivered an RBI double moments later to put the Rangers up 2-0.

He earned his third All-Star selection and participated in the Home Run Derby earlier this month at Dodger Stadium, his longtime home.