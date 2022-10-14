Baseball playoff roundup: Braves rookie Strider tagged in return, Phils win, lead NLDS

PHILADELPHIA — As rookie Spencer Strider took the mound for the first time in almost a month, the Atlanta Braves mapped out a “best-case scenario” for the young fireballer.

This wasn’t it.

After mowing down the Phillies early in Game 3 of the NL Division Series on Friday, a four-pitch walk to lead off the third inning and a subsequent wild pickoff throw seemed to change everything for Strider.

Pretty soon, he was back on bench, shaking his head in a shaking Citizens Bank Park moments after Rhys Hoskins hammered a three-run homer into the left-field seats.

“I was going to pitch until they took the ball away and try to put up zeroes,” Strider said, adding, “it’s very frustrating.”

The shortest start of Strider’s brief career was over in just 2ß innings, charged with five runs. The Braves wound up losing 9-1 and trail two games to one in the best-of-five matchup.

Sidelined down the stretch by a strained left oblique, Strider said he felt fine physically but “just didn’t execute pitches.”

The right-hander who turns 24 in two weeks hadn’t pitched since Sept. 18 when he beat the Phillies for the third straight time as a starter this season. He also topped them once in relief.

A day before the NLDS opener, Strider signed a $75 million, six-year contract. The NL East champs kept a check on his progress and felt he was ready for this opportunity, choosing him to start instead of veteran Charlie Morton.

When Kyle Wright and Atlanta’s bullpen coasted to a 3-0 win on Wednesday, Snitker and his staff saw enough to give the ball to Strider with the series tied.

At the beginning, Strider looked strong.

Strider struck out Hoskins and J.T. Realmuto to end the first inning and fanned Bryce Harper to begin the second.

Brandon Marsh drew a leadoff walk in the third and took third when Strider bounced a pickoff throw to first. Bryson Stott kept hitting foul balls before pulling a slider on the ninth pitch of the at-bat for an RBI double, sending the crowd into a frenzy.

An intentional walk to Kyle Schwarber brought up Hoskins, who had been 1 for 19 in the playoffs this year. Hoskins crushed the first pitch to deep left, punctuating the drive by slamming his bat down.

The next pitch Strider threw was his last, resulting a single by Realmuto.

“I’m not sure if he got tired, but just kind of looked like his stuff went down a little bit,” Phillies manager Rob Thomson said. “And I think the at-bat that really got us going was Stotts’ at-bat, how he was grinding and grinding, fouling pitches off. And then I think it was a slider that he hooked down the corner.”

Pulled from the game, Strider then watched Harper greet Dylan Lee with a long two-run homer for a 6-0 lead.

“I thought if he could get out of that third then that’s going to be it. But it didn’t happen,” Snitker said.

ALDS

Guardians 4, Yankees 2, 10: Little hits turn into big wins for the Cleveland Guardians.

“It’s not an easy way to win but it doesn’t mean you can’t,” Guardians manager Terry Francona said after visiting Cleveland overcame a two-run deficit to beat the New York Yankees 4-2 Friday. The victory evened the best-of-five AL Division Series at one game apiece.

Winner Emmanuel Clase pitched 2ß innings, his most in the major leagues, and combined with Trevor Stephan and James Karinchak for 4ß innings of one-hit relief. Cleveland, 29th among the 30 big league teams in home runs, stopped a six-game postseason losing streak to the Yankees,

Game 3 will be at Cleveland on Saturday night. There is no travel day because a rainout Thursday had pushed Game 2 back a day.

“Good starting rotation, a great bullpen. They got nasty stuff down there,” Yankees slugger Aaron Judge said.

Judge went 0 for 5 with four strikeouts and dropped to 0 for 8 with seven strikeouts and a walk in the series. He is 2 for 37 with 27 strikeouts against Cleveland in three playoff series, including all four of his four-strikeout postseason games.

“Just a little late,” Judge said. “When you’re a little late, you’re missing pitches that you usually doing some damage on. You’re swinging at stuff that you usually don’t.”

Fresh off setting the AL home run record with 62, he was booed by some fans in the sellout crowd of 47,355 after whiffing against Stephan in the seventh.