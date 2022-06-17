Baseball roundup: Angels' Rendon to have wrist surgery, miss rest of season

SEATTLE — Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon will undergo surgery for a right wrist injury and miss the rest of the season, the team announced Friday.

Rendon reaggravated a previous injury to the wrist during Tuesday’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers and has not played since.

Rendon, 32, has played in 155 of the Angels’ 384 games during the first three seasons of the $245 million, seven-year deal he signed before the 2020 season.

Interim manager Phil Nevin said Thursday before the Angels began a three-game series at Seattle that Rendon seemed to be doing better and might be available to pinch-hit.

Instead, he’ll have another season cut short by injury.

Rendon batted .228 with five homers and 28 RBIs in 45 games this season.

Mariners: Seattle, struggling offensively, recalled 34-year-old Norfolk native Justin Upton from the Triple-A Tacoma (Wash.) Rainers Friday. He started in left field for the Mainers, against the Angels. The Angels designated him for assignment on April 2. Upton batted .200 with two home runs and two doubles in 12 games with Tacoma.

Marlins: Jesús Aguilar and Jesús Sánchez were placed on the injured list Friday by Miami, which did not specify why.

Manager Don Mattingly said he couldn’t talk about the medical issues of Aguilar and Sánchez,, who rank third and fourth on the Marlins in homers. Aguilar has played in a team-high 58 games.

Miami recalled infielder Lewin Díaz and outfielder Jerar Encarnacion from Triple-A Jacksonville.

Díaz hit .193 in 161 at-bats for the Marlins the previous two seasons and .266 with 13 homers and 52 RBIs in 58 games this year for Jacksonville.

Encarnacion batted .313 with 13 homers and 28 RBIs in 58 games with Jacksonville and Double-A Pensacola.

Mets: Pitcher Tylor Megill won’t throw for four weeks because of a strained right shoulder while infielder Eduardo Escobar rejoined the team after having hospital tests for an unspecified “non-workplace event.”

Megill was put on the injured list for the second time this season, a day after he started against Milwaukee.

New York manager Buck Showalter said Escobar was available off the bench for the series opener against Miami and likely would be back in the starting lineup for Saturday’s game. Showalter said he couldn’t discuss the symptoms that sent Escobar to the hospital with or any potential diagnosis. There were multiple reports that Escobar had issues with his vision and dizziness.

Also, three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer threw 50 pitches in a simulated game Thursday at Citi Field as he recovers from a left oblique strain. If he keeps feeling good, the right-hander plans to make a minor league rehab start next Tuesday.

Yankees: Luis Severino was cleared to rejoin New York on Thursday night, hours after being scratched from his start and put on the COVID-19 injured list.

Friday’s games

Braves’ 14-game win run, Cubs’ 10-game skid end

The Chicago Cubs became the first team in 23 years to stop a losing streak of 10 or more game while ending an opponent’s winning streak of at least 10 games, beating the Braves 1-0 Friday to halt the Braves’ 14-game run.

Rookie Christoper Morel hit a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning, helping the Cubs stop a 10-game slide, their longest since 12 straight losses from last Aug. 5-16.

Atlanta’s 14 consecutive wins were the most for the Braves since their post-1900 record of 15 from April 16 to May 2, 2000.

Morel drove in Jonathan Villar for the game’s only run against reliever A.J Minter after striking out in his first three at-bats.

A pair of double-digit streaks had not ended in the same game since Philadelphia beat Houston on Sept. 15, 1999, ending the Phillies’ skid at 11 and the Brewers’ winning streak at 12.

Phillies 4, Nationals 3: Bryce Harper had three hits against his old team, and Philadelphia beat skidding Washington in a doubleheader opener.

Nick Castellanos drove in two runs and scored another for the Phillies, who improved to 12-2 under interim manager Rob Thomson. Philadelphia’s 10-game winning streak against the Nationals is its longest against the franchise since 10 in a row against the 1991 Montreal Expos.