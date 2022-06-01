Baseball roundup: Mets blank Nationals again 5-0 to finish perfect homestand

OAKLAND, Calif. — Goochland native Justin Verlander took a no-hitter into the seventh inning, Yordan Álvarez cleared the bases with a go-ahead double in the ninth and the Houston Astros beat the Oakland Athletics 5-4 on Wednesday to complete a three-game sweep.

Elvis Andrus broke up Verlander’s no-hit bid with an RBI double in the seventh inning that tied the game at 1. Christian Bethancourt followed with a two-run homer, his first drive since 2016, to give Oakland a 3-1 lead.

Houston responded with four runs in the ninth, keyed by Álvarez’s three-run double.

Marlins 14, Rockies 0: Rookie right-hander Edward Cabrera took a no-hitter into the sixth inning and struck out nine in earning his first big league win, Jazz Chisholm Jr. homered and drove in four, and Miami racked up 21 hits in routing the Rockies in the first game of a doubleheader.

Cabrera allowed one hit over six innings. He had four walks and hit two batters.

Elsewhere, Marlins infielder Joey Wendle (right hamstring sprain) and infielder Brian Anderson (lower back spasms) were placed on the injured list Wednesday.

Nationals 5, Mets 0: Tomás Nido went 4 for 4 with three RBIs at the bottom of the batting order, Carlos Carrasco combined with three relievers on New York’s second consecutive shutout and the Mets beat the Nationals to finish a perfect homestand.

The Mets began the day with a 10 1/2-game lead in the NL East, tied with the 1971 San Francisco Giants for the largest in National League history entering June.

Braves 6, Diamondbacks 0: Austin Riley hit a three-run homer, William Contreras had three hits — including two of Atlanta’s five doubles — and Kyle Wright threw six scoreless innings in Atlanta’s victory over Arizona.

Cardinals 5, Padres 2: Nolan Arenado hit a two-run homer and drove in three, Dakota Hudson threw seven strong innings and St. Louis Cardinals beat San Diego to complete a three-game sweep.

Paul Goldschmidt extended his hitting streak to 23 games and reached safely for a career-best 37th consecutive game.

Guardians 4, Royals 0: Rookie Konnor Pilkington struck out eight in five innings for his first major league win and Cleveland beat Kansas City to complete a three-game sweep.

Phillies’ Segura out 10-12 weeks with broken finger

Phillies second baseman Jean Segura will be sidelined for up to three months. Segura fractured his right index finger while attempting to bunt in the seventh inning of Tuesday’s 7-4 11-inning loss to the Giants. He will have surgery as early as Friday and miss 10 to 12 weeks.

Segura is one of Philadelphia’s most reliable defensive players and consistent hitters, batting .275.