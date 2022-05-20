Baseball roundup: Reds activate slugger Votto off IL

Reds activate slugger

Votto off injured list

The Cincinnati Reds activated Canadian slugger Joey Votto off the injured list before Friday’s game in Toronto against the Blue Jays.

A six-time All-Star in 16 seasons, Votto hasn’t played a lot in front of the local fans — only nine games at Rogers Centre, during which he’s hit three home runs while going 8 for 33 (.242) with seven RBIs.

He grew up in Toronto, cheering the Blue Jays to back-to-back World Series wins in 1992 and 1993.

Votto was in the lineup in the cleanup spot Friday against Blue Jays left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu.

Votto is off to a tough start. He’s hitting a meager .122 with no home runs and three RBIs in 22 games, and struck out 29 times in 74 at-bats.

He went 1 for 7 with a walk in two games in a rehab assignment with Class A Dayton this week.

Season over for Nats’ Kieboom

Washington Nationals infielder Carter Kieboom will undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery to address the elbow issue that landed him on the injured list in March.

Manager Dave Martinez said before the Nationals’ Friday night game at Milwaukee that Kieboom will have the surgery on May 27. Kieboom, who went on the injured list before the season, has been dealing with a strained flexor mass and sprained ulnar collateral ligament in his throwing elbow.

Martinez said he’s hoping Kieboom returns in time for spring training. Martinez noted that position players have shorter recovery periods than pitchers from the ligament-replacement surgery.

Kieboom, 24, batted .207 with a .301 on-base percentage, six homers and 20 RBIs in 62 games last season. He played third base last season but also has experience at shortstop.

Martinez had more encouraging updates for other injured players.

He said Stephen Strasburg (thoracic outlet syndrome surgery) and Joe Ross (partially torn elbow ligament) each threw 43 pitches and three innings in a simulated game Thursday in Florida.

Guardians: Cleveland manager Terry Francona missed Friday’s game against the Tigers to have a minor surgical procedure and is expected to be back Saturday. Francona returned to the team Wednesday after being out four games with COVID-19. Bench coach DeMarlo Hale ran the team Friday.

Padres: Manager Bob Melvin was back in the dugout Friday night when San Diego opened a three-game series at San Francisco. Melvin has been away since having prostate surgery on May 11. The Padres said no cancer was found.

Phillies: Slugger Bryce Harper missed a fifth straight game Friday, against the Dodgers. Harper had a platelet-rich plasma injection in his right elbow on Sunday. The Phillies originally hoped Harper could return on Tuesday.

Tigers: Detroit manager A.J. Hinch missed Friday’s game against the Guardians because he isn’t feeling well, but tested negative for COVID-19. Bench coach George Lombard, a former player for the Richmond Braves, managed the team.

Friday’s games

Diamondbacks 10, Cubs 6: Josh Rojas launched his first three longballs of the season and Arizona powered past Chicago.

With a strong wind blowing out on a warm afternoon, the teams combined to clear the brick walls at Wrigley Field 11 times — the Diamondbacks connected for seven.

David Peralta went deep twice and Alek Thomas and Christian Walker added solo shots.

Blue Jays 2, Reds 1: Hyun Jin Ryu pitched six shutout innings to earn his first victory of the season, Toronto held Cincinnati star Joey Votto in check in his return from COVID-19.

Making his fourth start of the season and his second after being activated off the injured list because of a sore forearm, Ryu (1-0) allowed six hits, including five doubles, walked none and struck out three