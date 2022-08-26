Baseball roundup: Rodriguez, Mariners finalizing massive, long-term contract

SEATTLE — Since the day he signed as a 16-year-old out of the Dominican Republic, the Mariners have known they have something special in Julio Rodriguez.

And as he grew from potential-filled prospect, to baseball phenom, to everyday center fielder and now the face of their franchise, the idea of him wearing any other uniform but theirs six years from now wasn’t an option.

Now they are making sure he remains a Mariner for years to come by giving him a massive, long-term contract extension.

Major League Baseball sources confirmed an initial report by MLB.com’s Jesse Sanchez that the Mariners and Rodriguez are close to finalizing a long-term extension with more than $200 million in guaranteed money that could reach $450 million with bonuses and incentives.

ESPN reported that the deal is for 14 years and includes player and team options. The structure of the deal is one of the most unique in baseball history.

Per ESPN, the base frame of the contract is eight years and $120 million and includes this season and runs through 2029. But after the 2028 season, the Mariners must make a decision on a club option, which is based on Rodriguez’s performance in MVP voting, determining the length and salary of the option.

That option is for either eight or 10 years added to the original deal with a range anywhere from $200-$350 million. If the Mariners pick up the option, Rodriguez’s guarantee in the deal is at least $320 million.

If the Mariners decline the club option after Year 7, Rodriguez then is granted a player option after Year 8 for five years and $90 million. That’s why he is technically guaranteed $210 million. If Rodriguez were to decline the option, he would be a free agent at age 29.

As a 21-year-old rookie, Rodriguez has been the Mariners’ best player this season. In 108 games he has a .269/.328/.471 slash line with 19 doubles, three triples, 20 homers, 64 RBIs, 64 runs scored and 23 stolen bases. Per Baseball Reference, he has 4.3 wins above replacement, which is highest on the team.

Elsewhere

Angels: Los Angeles put outfielder Taylor Ward and relievers Aaron Loup and Ryan Tepera on the restricted list before Friday’s game in Toronto.

Foreign nationals who aren’t vaccinated against COVID-19 aren’t allowed to enter Canada, save for limited exceptions that require a 14-day quarantine. Unvaccinated baseball players are placed on the restricted list, where they are not paid and do not accrue major league service time.

Los Angeles recalled right-hander José Marte from Triple-A Salt Lake, and selected outfielder Ryan Aguilar from Double-A Rocket City and right-hander Gerardo Reyes from Triple-A.

Hitting coach Jeremy Reed also did not accompany the team to Toronto for the three-game series.

Astros: Houston placed closer Ryan Pressly on the injured list with neck spasms Thursday, retroactive to Monday. The two-time All-Star has a 3.11 ERA and 25 saves this year, with 46 strikeouts in 37ª innings. Right-hander Seth Martinez was recalled from Triple-A Sugar Land to take Pressly’s spot on the roster.

Phillies: Bryce Harper was back in the Phillies’ starting lineup for Friday night’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates after missing 52 games with a broken left thumb. The NL MVP was batting cleanup as the designated hitter for his first game since getting plunked by San Diego left-hander Blake Snell on June 25. Harper is batting .318 with 15 homers and 48 RBIs in 64 games.

Marlins: Miami designated power-hitting Jesús Aguilar for assignment on Friday, moving past the first baseman after falling out of contention for a spot in the playoffs. The 32-year-old Aguilar led the Marlins with his 15 home runs and 49 RBIs but he was hitting only 236.

Rangers: Former AL Cy Young Award winner Dallas Keuchel was added to Texas’ taxi squad Friday and is scheduled to start Saturday at home against Detroit.

Keuchel, 34, was signed to a minor league contract on July 25, five days after the Arizona Diamondbacks designated him for assignment. He went 0-2 in four starts for Arizona after beginning the year 2-5 in eight starts for the Chicago White Sox. Keuchel had a 2.31 ERA in four starts for Triple-A Round Rock.

Rays: Tampa Bay signed right-hander Tyler Glasnow to a contract extension that will keep him with the team through the 2024 season at a team-record $25 million salary.

Glasnow, in the final stages of recovering from Tommy John elbow surgery, was to be a free agent following the 2023 season. Under the new deal, he will make the $5.35 million he was slated to make in 2023, his final year of arbitration eligibility, then get the big raise. He made $5.1 million this season.