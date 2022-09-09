Baseball roundup: Smyly, Gomes, Hoerner help Cubs beat Giants, 4-2

CHICAGO — Drew Smyly allowed one hit in seven scoreless innings and Yan Gomes and Nico Hoerner homered in the Chicago Cubs’ 4-2 victory over the San Francisco Giants on Friday.

Smyly (6-8) struck out eight and walked two. The left-hander departed after Austin Dean reached on a fielding error to start the eighth.

Gomes lofted a two-run shot in the second to give the Cubs the lead for good. Hoerner had a two-run flare off Yunior Marte in the sixth to help end a two-game skid and send San Francisco to its fifth straight loss.

After Smyly left in the eighth, Manuel Rodríguez gave up Evan Longoria’s bases-loaded ground rule double to kill a shutout bid. Brandon Hughes finished the inning and worked a clean ninth for his fourth save in eight chances.

Giants starter Carlos Rodón (12-8) struck out 11 in the 5ß innings. He allowed three hits.

Minor league union

to be recognized

Major League Baseball is ready to voluntarily accept the formation of a minor league union, a key step that will lead to collective bargaining and possibly a strike threat at the start of next season.

The Major League Baseball Players Association launched the unionization drive on Aug. 28 and told MLB on Tuesday it had obtained signed authorization cards from the approximately 5,500 players with minor league contracts. If MLB had declined to accept the union, the players’ association’s next step would have been to ask the National Labor Relations Board to conduct an authorization election.

Both sides were exchanging language Friday for a proposed card-check agreement. Players with Dominican Summer League contracts will not be included in the bargaining unit.

Major leaguers negotiated their first collective bargaining agreement in 1968. They have had nine work stoppages during a period of gains that saw the big league average salary rise from $19,000 in 1967 to over $4 million this year. Players on 40-man rosters on option to the minor leagues have been represented by the union since 1981.

The vast majority of minor leaguers have not been previously been represented by the union, which intends to form a separate bargaining unit with its own dues and governance structure, such as player representatives and an executive board.

Brewers: Milwaukee right-hander Freddy Peralta was placed on the 15-day IL with inflammation in his throwing shoulder Friday night before the Brewers’ game against the Cincinnati Reds. The 2021 All-Star left during the third inning of his start Thursday night in Milwaukee against San Francisco due to fatigue in the shoulder. Milwaukee recalled right-hander Justin Topa from Triple-A Nashville.

Rays: Shortstop Wander Franco was activated from the 10-day injured list by Tampa Bay after missing two months with a right hamate bone injury that required surgery.

The 21-year-old, hitting .260 with five home runs and 23 RBIs in 227 at-bats this season, was batting second in Friday night’s series opener against the AL East-leading New York Yankees, and he doubled to the right-center field gap on his first pitch.