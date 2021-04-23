Battle with defending champs ahead for Kickers in home opener at City Stadium

Coming off the winning result at New England, two things in particular that Sawatzky mentioned he liked a lot from the performance were the fact that his team didn’t give up any shots on goal and that three different players scored, not including Emiliano Terzaghi.

That’s nothing against Terzaghi, but the balance was a positive sign for the Kickers. Scoring responsibility fell squarely on his shoulders for much of 2020. Out of the team’s 22 goals total in the season, Terzaghi scored a league-high 10. He was the League One MVP.

At New England, though, a pair of 2020 team signees — Jonathan Bolanos and Oalex Anderson — scored, as did 2021 signing Juan Pablo Monticelli.

The Kickers, this year, are able to put Terzaghi in a position of less pressure, with expanded talent around him.

“Last year was difficult, because teams could key off [Terzaghi] a little bit,” Sawatzky said. “They're not going to be able to do that this year.”

The newcomer Monticelli, a defender, is a player Sawtzky described as, “a humble kid with a bunch of venom in him.” That was apparent on his goal Saturday when, on a corner kick from Bolanos, Monticelli came flying in from some 15 yards out and, when the ball landed in the 6-yard box, was there to knock it right in.