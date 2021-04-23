Battle with defending champs ahead for Kickers in home opener at City Stadium

As Darren Sawatzky expressed Friday, there’s no team in USL League One that scares the Kickers.
The team won or drew against all but two squads at least once in what was an 11-team league last year, with each club playing abbreviated, 16-game schedules. The group, in Year 1 under the direction of Sawatzky, the team’s coach and chief sporting officer, enjoyed a stark turnaround with its first winning season (8-6-2) in four years.
And Year 2 began with a bang, a 3-0 victory at New England Revolution II last Saturday. So while Sawatzky acknowledges that his squad is still an unfinished product, the Kickers have put up the results to back the lack of fear.
Now an ascendant Richmond will get to again gauge itself against the team that was the league’s best last season: Greenville (S.C.) Triumph SC. Greenville was awarded the League One title last October after its planned opponent in the title game, Union Omaha, encountered multiple positive COVID-19 tests. But Greenville was also first place, with an 11-3-2 record, and six points in the standings ahead of Union Omaha.
Richmond and Greenville split their pair of games last season, and as the Kickers try to continue to take steps forward under Sawatzky, will get another crack at the Triumph in their home opener Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at City Stadium.
“They were a good team all year, and I have a lot of respect for them,” Sawatzky said of Greenville. “They've made two [league] finals in a row. But, there's a lot of unfinished business from last year.”
Coming off the winning result at New England, two things in particular that Sawatzky mentioned he liked a lot from the performance were the fact that his team didn’t give up any shots on goal and that three different players scored, not including Emiliano Terzaghi.
That’s nothing against Terzaghi, but the balance was a positive sign for the Kickers. Scoring responsibility fell squarely on his shoulders for much of 2020. Out of the team’s 22 goals total in the season, Terzaghi scored a league-high 10. He was the League One MVP.
At New England, though, a pair of 2020 team signees — Jonathan Bolanos and Oalex Anderson — scored, as did 2021 signing Juan Pablo Monticelli.
The Kickers, this year, are able to put Terzaghi in a position of less pressure, with expanded talent around him.
“Last year was difficult, because teams could key off [Terzaghi] a little bit,” Sawatzky said. “They're not going to be able to do that this year.”
The newcomer Monticelli, a defender, is a player Sawtzky described as, “a humble kid with a bunch of venom in him.” That was apparent on his goal Saturday when, on a corner kick from Bolanos, Monticelli came flying in from some 15 yards out and, when the ball landed in the 6-yard box, was there to knock it right in.
On Saturday, the Kickers will face a Triumph team that brought back more than a dozen players back from last year’s first-place group, in their third season under coach John Harkes, a former UVA standout (1985-87). It’ll be Greenville’s first game of the season.
“It'll be John Harkes football,” Sawtzky said. “They'll get behind the ball and they'll make it hard to get through them. And they'll counter well. But we plan to match that."
City Stadium on Saturday, per current Virginia COVID-19 guidelines, will be open to 30% capacity, a maximum of 2,400 spectators. That’s up from the allowance last season of a maximum of 1,000 which, including the teams, media and other personnel, meant less than 900 spectators.
And in what’ll be an early season test, and measuring stick perhaps, Richmond will hope to give those in attendance a performance they feel good about, to start 2-0 for the first time since 2011.
“You only get Greenville two times this year for us, and one of them's early,” Sawatzky said. “So we got to make it count."
