Beckham-Collins, McLaurin-Ward are friends turned foes in Browns-WFT game

Landon Collins and Odell Beckham Jr. called each other on Thursday morning to catch up.
"I miss my bro," Collins said. "At the same time, when we're on different sides - right now he's the enemy."
The former Giants teammates will be on opposite sides Sunday when Washington faces Cleveland in a battle of 1-1 teams.
It's the same story on the other side of the ball - Washington receiver Terry McLaurin will go up against former college teammate Denzel Ward.
"It's like that Spiderman meme, if you're familiar with that, where both (identical) guys are pointing at each other," McLaurin said. "We're both similar in the way that we think, the way that we compete and the way we want to contribute to our football teams."
Indeed, the noise level is likely to be one of the key differentiators between the two matchups.
Collins, a safety, might be Washington's most talkative defender. He said this week that while he misses the energy of fans, he's been able to communicate more with teammates - and opponents - inside empty stadiums.
Beckham's reputation precedes himself. The receiver has made a scene in multiple NFL stadiums, including at FedEx Field, where he once slammed his helmet against a kicking net on the sideline, which bounced back and hit him in the head (after a touchdown the next week, Beckham proposed to the net).
The combination of him and quarterback Baker Mayfield is one of the most intriguing across the league this season, as fans watch to see if the Browns implode.
If they don't, they could be a formidable force thanks to their talent, something Collins knows.
"He's a great, great, talented athlete," Collins said of Beckham. "Phenomenal."
He added: "When the ball is in his hands, he can do whatever. So at the end of the day, you've just got to keep an eye on him and make sure we don't let him beat us deep."
McLaurin and Ward have the opposite reputation - players who quietly work to perfect their craft.
Ward was a first-round pick out of Ohio State, while McLaurin slid to the third round.
"I've had a lot of battles with Denzel," McLaurin said of their practices in Columbus. "He's a down-to-earth guy, a hard worker, and a competitor. I know what I'm getting myself into."
McLaurin is one of a handful of prominent Washington players returning to Ohio - quarterback Dwayne Haskins and defensive end Chase Young both played for the Buckeyes as well, though they are originally from the D.C. area.
As usual, McLaurin downplayed the significance.
"I don't want to make it about going back to Ohio," he said. "It's just about trying to get another football game under our belt and getting a win."
