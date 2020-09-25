Beckham-Collins, McLaurin-Ward are friends turned foes in Browns-WFT game

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Landon Collins and Odell Beckham Jr. called each other on Thursday morning to catch up.

"I miss my bro," Collins said. "At the same time, when we're on different sides - right now he's the enemy."

The former Giants teammates will be on opposite sides Sunday when Washington faces Cleveland in a battle of 1-1 teams.

It's the same story on the other side of the ball - Washington receiver Terry McLaurin will go up against former college teammate Denzel Ward.

"It's like that Spiderman meme, if you're familiar with that, where both (identical) guys are pointing at each other," McLaurin said. "We're both similar in the way that we think, the way that we compete and the way we want to contribute to our football teams."

Indeed, the noise level is likely to be one of the key differentiators between the two matchups.

Collins, a safety, might be Washington's most talkative defender. He said this week that while he misses the energy of fans, he's been able to communicate more with teammates - and opponents - inside empty stadiums.