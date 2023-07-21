Long before she became the captain of the U.S. Women's National team, Becky Sauerbrunn focused on developing as a player at the University of Virginia. The chance to join the Richmond Kickers Destiny as a junior in 2006 meshed with that goal, so she decided to try out.

"Our coach Steve Swanson really encouraged the players to find a team to play with over the summer," she said. "I really wanted to stay closer to campus and do summer school."

The two-time World Cup champion and other players from around the world took the opportunity to play for the USL W-league, a pre-professional summer league, to develop their game and elongate their fall season, since it is short than a professional soccer season.

"If you want to play fully professional, those seasons are very long and it's a better taste of a longer season," she said.

Sauerbrunn, who now plays for the Portland Thorns soccer team, will be notably absent from the USWNT at the 2023 Australia/New Zealand World Cup due to a foot injury. The World Cup began on Thursday.

The Destiny played in the USL W-league from 2004 to 2009, becoming a space for international and domestic players to be part of the Richmond community during the summer. The league was disbanded in 2015, but resumed operations in 2022 with 44 teams in 20 states.

It was announced last week that Richmond will join the expansion in 2024.

During two seasons playing in the then-USL W-league, Sauerbrunn was able to get the experience of participating alongside players who loved soccer and wanted to have fun.

"What I loved is that I was surrounded by people that really wanted to play and it was their choice and they were seeking this out," she said.

Destiny brought players for around world

The Richmond Kickers Destiny not only attracted local talent, but also brought together players from all over the country and at an international level.

During her off-season from playing professionally for Chelsea, Kylie Davis was loaned in 2007 and 2008 to play for the Destiny, learning a different approach to soccer that she would not have gotten in England.

"The physicality was much higher," the British defender said. "In terms of endurance and fitness levels, it didn't really compare."

The Destiny not only served as a space to develop as a players, but it also provided the opportunity to put their coaching skills into practice as player-coaches.

"The experience as a player coach, getting the opportunity to not only be on the field, but to help teach younger players, help you develop as a player as well," said Jaclyn Schmitt, a former Destiny player-coach.

Richmond native Kimmy Cummings honed into her coaching skills during her time at the Destiny as well and has now become a coach for the Richmond United U15 girls team.

"It gave me a different perspective," Cummings said. "Seeing it start back up for me is sort of a dream as both a player and a coach."

Now with the return of the Richmond Kickers USL-W sister team, local players will be able to have these same opportunities right in their backyard, also marking the ever-growing support of women's soccer.

"It adds one more thing they can go after," she said. "This gives them one more thing to help grow their soccer careers."

Excitement building for future of RVA soccer

The Kickers officially announced the USL-W expansion team at the men's game against Charlotte Independence on July 15. The brought former Destiny players to make the announcement.

For Sauerbrunn, seeing the how quickly the USL-W league has been expanding not only in Richmond, but also on a nationally, is exciting. She is a huge advocate for equality in women's sports, being one of the five players that helped reach an equal-pay agreement with the U.S. Soccer Federation last year.

"We have fought for the accessibility of the sport and it's great to see that people are excited about women's soccer and they're willing to invest," she said.

Anticipation is building, both to see a new generation of talent, but also for the community to create new memories.

"I can't say anything other than I am super excited for the Richmond community to get to experience that," Cummings said. "But also excited for the girls to have something to strive for."

Fans will be able to attend games and support the new women's team and hopefully witness the growing talent of local players as well as players from other states and countries.

"Anytime you get to share soccer and experience it with other people, you grow as a person," Sauerbrunn said. "It's empowering and that's what I got out of (my time at) Destiny."

The Richmond Kickers will be announcing the new name and brand of the team during the spring 2024 ahead of its inaugural season.

