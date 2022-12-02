Before he was a World Cup hero, U.S. goalie Matt Turner was a Richmond Kicker

On Saturday in Qatar, Matt Turner will stand in goal for the U.S. men's national team in an elimination game against the Netherlands.

It's a long way from City Stadium.

Turner was a late bloomer by soccer standards, and after being ignored in the MLS draft, spent time with the Richmond Kickers early in his career as he began developing.

Now, he's under contract for the Premier League's Arsenal, and is starring on one of the world's biggest sporting stages.

"I've done my reflecting. It's crazy — bananas even," Turner told The Washington Post before the tournament. "It's stuff you wouldn't even think to write about because it would be like, 'Oh, that doesn't even make sense. That's not real.' It's a pretty wild story compared to the people that I share a locker room with every day and their upbringing through the game. It's a unicorn."

Former Kickers coach Leigh Cowlishaw remembers Turner as a motivated player who was hungry for playing time.

“He absolutely embraced the situation,” Cowlishaw said. “From my recollection he absolutely brought the energy, desire and was highly motivated to play for the Kickers.”

Turner played four years at Fairfield University, where he led the nation in save percentage, stopping 89% of the shots he faced as a junior. Turner went undrafted in the MLS SuperDraft in 2016 but signed as a free agent with MLS side New England Revolution following a preseason trial.

The Revolution loaned Turner to the Kickers from April of 2016 through the 2018 preseason.

“We had a look at him and we knew right away that he was going to be a great fit for us,” Cowlishaw said. “The guys really enjoyed him as part of the team.”

Unlike typical loans where the player trains and plays full time with the loan team, Turner trained in New England and would travel for games with the Kickers.

Turner conceded only three goals along with four clean sheets and a .875 save percentage in seven appearances for the Kickers in 2016. Turner stepped into the starting role for the Kickers in 2017 and saved 71.4% of shots faced in 20 starts.

Cowlishaw said that no one from the Kickers would have guessed Turner would reach the heights he’s currently at, but his mindset of constantly trying to improve was always there.

“His attitude was top class, his energy and desire to improve was top class,” Cowlishaw said. “The confidence was there and he had a knack of making big saves.”

Turner took MLS by storm in 2018, starting 27 matches and earning five clean sheets. By the 2021 season Turner was an MLS all-star selection and named MLS goalkeeper of the year after posting a .743 save percentage.

Turner’s international career began in January of 2021 with a penalty kick save and clean sheet against Trinidad and Tobago.

He was named best goalkeeper of the 2021 Gold Cup after collecting five clean sheets, including a 1-0 victory over Mexico in the final.

"Looking at my story, I hope kids can see a pathway exists," Turner, now 28, told the Post. "A guy from the New England Revolution, who two, three years ago, people never would even believe was doing business with Arsenal, was starting the season with Arsenal."

Turner is the ninth American goalkeeper to suit up for a Premier League side, following the likes of former United States national team keepers Tim Howard (Manchester United, Everton) and Brad Friedel (Liverpool, Blackburn, Aston Villa, Tottenham).

Cowlishaw now works as the executive director for the Kickers youth club. He said that Turner’s story is one young players in the Richmond area can look to as an example of how to make the most of their potential.