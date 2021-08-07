Behind Cole Holcomb’s mullet, his third year in the NFL, and how his increased discipline plays into his skillset

ASHBURN — Cole Holcomb’s trademark mullet stemmed from an idea his fiancée had. Holcomb said she told him he needed to do something to stick out a little bit more.

He'd previously had a mohawk. Cutting that off was disappointing, he said, so he decided to trim the top and let the back grow into a mullet last year. After gaining some leeway, he decided to keep it going.

He washes it frequently and uses shampoo and leave-in conditioner. But he also tries not to do that too often, because that’d cause it to “frizz out.” Holcomb combs the mullet daily to get out the curls because otherwise it will “dread up,” and he’ll “start looking rough out there.”

“It's kind of become a thing of its own now,” Holcomb said. “It's not going anywhere.”

As his mullet has progressively grown out, Holcomb has simultaneously shown an ever-growing knowledge of the defense. The walk-on UNC product and fifth round NFL draft selection has grown far more disciplined with how he uses his skillset, particularly his speed. Entering his third year on the Washington defense, he has traded part of his explosive and reckless playing style for more calculated plays.