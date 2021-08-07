Behind Cole Holcomb’s mullet, his third year in the NFL, and how his increased discipline plays into his skillset

ASHBURN — Cole Holcomb’s trademark mullet stemmed from an idea his fiancée had. Holcomb said she told him he needed to do something to stick out a little bit more.
He'd previously had a mohawk. Cutting that off was disappointing, he said, so he decided to trim the top and let the back grow into a mullet last year. After gaining some leeway, he decided to keep it going.
He washes it frequently and uses shampoo and leave-in conditioner. But he also tries not to do that too often, because that’d cause it to “frizz out.” Holcomb combs the mullet daily to get out the curls because otherwise it will “dread up,” and he’ll “start looking rough out there.”
“It's kind of become a thing of its own now,” Holcomb said. “It's not going anywhere.”
As his mullet has progressively grown out, Holcomb has simultaneously shown an ever-growing knowledge of the defense. The walk-on UNC product and fifth round NFL draft selection has grown far more disciplined with how he uses his skillset, particularly his speed. Entering his third year on the Washington defense, he has traded part of his explosive and reckless playing style for more calculated plays.
“You do see him practicing better, practicing faster, having a better knowledge of the defense and the little things,” coach Ron Rivera said. “The little details in his game have really stepped up in terms of taking the proper step, taking better angles, using and understanding what his leverage is and his coverage is.”
During Thursday morning’s training camp session, Holcomb started in the middle of the field and shuffled to his left as Ryan Fitzpatrick began his gesture to hand the ball off to Antonio Gibson. Holcomb mirrored Gibson’s movement on the opposite side of the line of scrimmage.
The linebacker ran into a blocker when he tried to get through the first hole, but then used his speed to bounce back off and locate a second hole closer to the sideline. Holcomb exploded through and wrapped up Gibson in what would’ve been a tackle for loss.
Two years ago as a rookie, Holcomb would’ve bitten harder initially on a play like that.
“Sometimes being fast and out of control is not as good as, ‘Hey, I could tone it down just a little bit’ and instead of maybe going and blowing up an O-lineman and making a big hit but the ball's running right by you, use your agility at that point,” Holcomb said. “You can slip a block, you can use it in different ways.”
Like many rookies, Holcomb was overeager, trying to make every play, Rivera said. The coach emphasized that it’s important to have 11 players doing one thing at a time, not one trying to do 11 things. Every once in a while, Holcomb will still make a play he shouldn’t, Rivera added, but now he understands that he just has to do his job and make the plays he needs to.
The very next play after wrapping up Gibson, Holcomb dropped into coverage and used his speed to stay stride-for-stride with tight end Logan Thomas. Holcomb laid out as the 15-yard pass from Fitzpatrick sailed and prevented Thomas from hauling it in.
When it’s man-to-man coverage like that scenario, Holcomb says the key is to be patient and trust his speed.
“Not lunging and having good eyes,” Holcomb said. “When I do that, I make a good play.”
Working against Thomas daily makes Holcomb better in coverage, he added. He called Thomas a potential top-5 tight end in the NFL this season. “Dude, Logan’s going to be a problem this year.”
Playing against Thomas and others has helped build the confidence that Holcomb needs to fully capitalize on his speed. At linebacker, the key is taking the fewest number of steps possible to the exact spot that you need to be, Holcomb said. Hesitating disrupts that “efficiency of movement” and negates Holcomb’s speed.
Rivera has watched Holcomb begin to take better angles and use leverage on plays to take full advantage of his quick first step.
During the offseason, Holcomb trained with Pete Bommarito of Bommarito Performance Systems to further skills like speed and agility. The program was tailored to incorporate position specifics like dropping back in coverage and read-and-reacts, he said. That work showed at training camp this year.
"I think he's had an excellent camp,” Rivera said on Monday. “You see his retention from last year has been excellent.”
Holcomb is still an impulse-driven player. He threw a punch toward Sammis Reyes last week during training camp after a brief on-field disagreement. He’s still working on becoming more disciplined on the field.
But the essence of the player that got him to Year 3 in the NFL still remains. He said that last year, he stopped trying to play to be “right.” Instead, he wanted to start trusting himself more and lean into his speed by just playing fast.
To make sure of that, he wrote two words on his arm every day: “Just go.”