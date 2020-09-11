Best guess? Drivers, teams start NASCAR playoff race at Richmond with a lot of variables

“You kind of have to take a guess at what you need to do,” said points leader Kevin Harvick, who won his eighth race of the season last week for Stewart-Haas Racing and has clinched a spot in the Round of 12. “It’s a high-wear racetrack from a tire standpoint, so getting your cambers and things right is going to be a little bit tricky.”

DiBenedetto is one of the 16 drivers in the playoffs. He’s tied with Ryan Blaney for the last spot in points and needs to win or get to 12th in the next two races to advance to the next round. He predicted tire wear at Richmond would “be more drastic than ever.”

“If you have a guy who comes in and bolts on a set of tires when everyone else is on old tires, he’ll be driving by everybody like they’re in reverse,” he said.

Joe Gibbs Racing teams have owned Richmond recently, winning seven of the past nine races. Kyle Busch (10th in points) won both races here in 2018. Martin Truex Jr. pulled off a sweep last year.

Truex acknowledged the changes will be a challenge but believes his team can replicate the results.