Best guess? Drivers, teams start NASCAR playoff race at Richmond with a lot of variables

Matt DiBenedetto tried to delve into the setup of his car for Saturday’s Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway.
Talking with crew chief Greg Irwin and team engineers made his head hurt, he said, as he tried to digest all the information they combed through for the second race of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.
Saturday’s race, contested with no fans, is sort of a game of best guess, at least at the start. There’s no data from the spring race at RR because it was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. There’s an aerodynamic package that reduces downforce at short tracks this year, there’s a different tire that is supposed to wear more at short tracks, there’s no practice and there’s no qualifying.
“Man, there’s just a lot of variables,” said DiBenedetto, who drives for Wood Brothers Racing. “Nobody is really going to hit it perfect right off the truck, so we’ll have to see how it goes. You’ll have to be really good on pit stops, adjustments, your communication with the team.”
The aerodynamic package that was used at short tracks last year led to some fairly dull races. So NASCAR changed its package for short tracks and road courses this season to try to make the cars harder to drive and generate more side-by-side and passing opportunities.
With no baseline at Richmond, that has sent teams back to 2017-18 when the race had a similar package.
“You kind of have to take a guess at what you need to do,” said points leader Kevin Harvick, who won his eighth race of the season last week for Stewart-Haas Racing and has clinched a spot in the Round of 12. “It’s a high-wear racetrack from a tire standpoint, so getting your cambers and things right is going to be a little bit tricky.”
DiBenedetto is one of the 16 drivers in the playoffs. He’s tied with Ryan Blaney for the last spot in points and needs to win or get to 12th in the next two races to advance to the next round. He predicted tire wear at Richmond would “be more drastic than ever.”
“If you have a guy who comes in and bolts on a set of tires when everyone else is on old tires, he’ll be driving by everybody like they’re in reverse,” he said.
Joe Gibbs Racing teams have owned Richmond recently, winning seven of the past nine races. Kyle Busch (10th in points) won both races here in 2018. Martin Truex Jr. pulled off a sweep last year.
Truex acknowledged the changes will be a challenge but believes his team can replicate the results.
“No practice again and going back to the low downforce package for Richmond that we raced there two years ago, it’s going to change things up,” said Truex, who is sixth in points. “We’ll have to be ready for that and be prepared.”
Manchester High graduate Denny Hamlin, another Joe Gibbs driver who has six wins this season and sits second in points, also is confident that when the team unloads its car “we’re going to bring it to the front and hopefully get a win.”
Still, he said, the track makes him “a little gun-shy.”
“As I told [second-year crew chief Chris Gabehart] before, we’ll just have some years where out of the blue we’ll dominate the first race and we’ll run 16th in the next one,” Hamlin said. “I just don’t understand. It’s like I’ve never raced the track before. He’s like, ‘No, no, no. It ain’t happening as long as I’ve been here, and it’s not happening.’
“I just always want to make sure that I run good at my home track, and he assures me we’re going to be great.”
Hamlin has three wins at Richmond, and he has finished lower than sixth just once in the past nine races. That was a 16th in 2018.
His last win, though, came in 2016.
Any “advantage” at Richmond, he joked, evaporated when “I basically left my notebook on top of the car and it spread all over the racetrack and every driver picked it up.”
Hamlin said his driving style used to give him a leg up here. Data-sharing “crushed” that, he said.
“Now we’ve had to rely on just putting a better race car on the racetrack than them, which is very, very difficult,” he said.
