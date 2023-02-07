PHOENIX, Ariz. — The NFL's best drama isn't happening on the field these days, but high above the 50-yard line, in the broadcasting booth.

On Sunday, former Panthers tight end Greg Olsen will call his first Super Bowl for Fox, where he's received praise from almost all corners after a strong season with the network's No. 1 crew.

Olsen's folksy style and enthusiasm for the game have won over viewers, and he kept the same charm and forthrightness Tuesday when asked about what looms in the future – Fox has committed to a 10-year, $375 million deal with Tom Brady once he decides he's (really) done with football.

"Obviously that was the elephant in the room the entire year," Olsen said. "I knew what I had signed up for. I knew when I sat in this seat, that shadow was always going to kind of be there. And my approach this year was very similar to my approach as a player: You can't control that.

"My hope was just to go out there and show that I belong. I might not have some of the résumé and have played quarterback in a big market, but as far as doing this job, that I belong."

The only topic Olsen wasn't eager to tackle was the rave reviews that have accompanied his season.

"You have to be careful with some of that," Olsen said. "It can change on you very quickly."

There's ample proof of that down the road at CBS.

Olsen's big break came when the NFL broadcasting market, hardly the stuff of hot-stove legend, caught fire this offseason.

CBS's hiring of Tony Romo ignited a battle for top talent. ESPN then poached Fox's top crew, Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, for multiple millions, while Amazon jumped into the game by snagging star college announcer Kirk Herbstreit, all in the quest for the next big thing that could draw in casual viewers.

Fox rules analyst Mike Pereira said Olsen quickly proved to have that knack.

"My wife likes to listen, and my wife's not even a football fan," he said. "She says he makes the game fun to listen to, because there's an energy there. And he's quick, and he explains it clearly."

But while Olsen was receiving praise, Romo's performance this season has been critiqued by sports media reporters.

In recent years, Romo has moved away from one of his signature tricks, predicting the upcoming play before it happens. The New York Post reported that CBS executives staged "something of an intervention" this offseason, though the network called that "a complete mischaracterization" of a routine visit.

Ultimately, Romo's value to CBS is unlikely to take much damage, as his enthusiasm continues to remain infectious to the casual viewer, the one the network is courting (hardcore fans, as important as they are, aren't likely to touch the dial).

"You've gotta stay true to who you are," Romo told the Post recently. "You can't please everyone."

The intense environment Brady will walk into in his first year as an analyst is a far cry from where the industry was when he signed his deal.

That may be part of the reason why the quarterback said this week, on Fox Sports, that he's going to take a year to study up before entering the booth in the 2024 season.

"I want to be great at what I do, and talking last week with the people at Fox Sports and the leadership there, allowing me to start this opportunity in the fall of 2024 is something that's great for me," he said on Colin Cowherd's show.

Until then, it's Olsen's big night in the national spotlight on Sunday, as he analyzes the game alongside Kevin Burkhardt, who also will be calling his first Super Bowl.

For Olsen, it's the embodiment of everything he learned as a player: Be ready when an opportunity presents itself.

"I don't think anyone expected things to go down last offseason like they did, with just really the entire industry shifting, and obviously people leaving like Joe and Troy, who are staples in this industry who have been doing it at such a high level for 20-plus years," he said. "But as we all know, things change, things evolve. That's why you always have to be ready for opportunities and try to make the most of them."

Chatting Commanders: Olsen played the bulk of his career for coach Ron Rivera in Carolina, and he was asked about Rivera's current situation in Washington.

"I'm always a fan of Ron. I want him to do well," Olsen said. "He's had some struggles, I know he inherited kind of a tough situation there with all of the investigations and whatnot, but as we used to say, he's the man for the job, right?

"If there's a guy that needs to kind of deal with a little bit of a mess and kind of put things back together and do things with integrity and do things the right way, it's Ron, and I have all the confidence in the world that with enough time he'll be able to get them in the direction that they're hoping to get."

