There is one month remaining until the Washington Commanders are sold. Or they won't be.

Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos is all but certain to buy the team. Or he isn't even allowed in the room.

As the stakes rise, information has swirled over the past week about current owner Dan Snyder's process, and what it will mean as potential ownership groups prepare for the final push.

The most significant piece of information was reported Saturday evening by The Athletic, which first reported that Snyder will not allow Bezos to bid on the team.

Bezos also owns the Washington Post, which has reported on Snyder and the team's alleged hostile workplace environment for years. As part of the ban, according to a person with knowledge of the situation, Snyder has not allowed Bezos to have access to the team's finances, which the other bidders have received.

While Bezos' deep pockets make him a logical suitor, the news of his exit may actually speed up the bidding process.

A number of other groups have been vetted by the NFL and allowed to pursue a purchase, but they had been waiting to see if their efforts would all be in vain because Bezos would swoop in and outbid them.

With Bezos out of the mix, they can feel more confident putting together aggressive bids in the home stretch of the process.

The league's owners meet in one month, starting on March 26, and it's believed the NFL desires to complete the sale at that time, allowing the new owners time to take over before the new season begins.

However, the door may remain cracked open to Bezos. The Amazon billionaire has hired the investment firm of Allen & Company to guide him in a potential bid for the team, a sign that he may not give up easily.

Allen & Company has been involved in the last two NFL team sales, in Carolina and Denver.

The New York Post, citing anonymous sources, speculated that Bezos may even be willing to sell the Washington Post to make a deal happen, though a Post spokesperson has denied the paper is for sale.

One potential ramification if Bezos is indeed out is that his presumed partner in a bid, rapper Jay-Z, could pair with another interested group.

With the sale price expected to be more than $6 billion, the rapper is unable to purchase a majority stake, but he has been heavily involved in sports in recent years, and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has made a push to have more Black owners.

Two other names to watch on that front are St. Louis billionaire David Steward and TV mogul Byron Allen.

Among other potential buyers, Josh Harris, a D.C. native who co-owns the Philadelphia 76ers, has often been mentioned, and the Washington Post reported that he toured the team's facilities in preparation for a bid.

While it's always possible Snyder decides not to sell, most people close to the process believe the sale will take place.

Hanging over his head is an investigation by Mary Jo White, commissioned by the NFL, into accusations of sexual misconduct levied directly against Snyder, among other things. That investigation is entering its second year, but at the Super Bowl, Goodell said he would not give White a deadline.

Earlier this week, Commanders president Jason Wright made comments that seemed to indicate the sale is proceeding as planned. He was asked about fielding questions from new offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy on the potential sale and what it meant.

“I think Eric, just like the rest of us, sees the transition as one that’s good for the organization,” Wright said. “On the other side of it, there’s nothing but upside, as an organization."

