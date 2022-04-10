Big Baysox seventh inning sends Flying Squirrels to first loss of season

A six-run seventh inning shot the host Bowie Baysox past the Flying Squirrels 11-6 on Sunday, handing Richmond its first loss of the season.

The Flying Squirrels (2-1) had taken a 6-5 lead in the top of the seventh inning, on a two-RBI single from Diego Rincones, that scored Brett Auerbach and Will Wilson. That was the first lead of the day for Richmond, which fell behind 4-0 through four innings, an early game Bowie advantage that was capped by a solo home run from Hudson Haskin.

But the Baysox (1-2) charged ahead in the bottom of the seventh, a rally that started with an Adam Hall single, off the Flying Squirrels’ Blake Rivera. Jordan Westburg followed with a two-run homer to left center, which pushed Bowie back ahead, 7-6.

Then, after Gunnar Henderson reached on an error at first by Robert Emery, Rivera was replaced on the mound by Tyler Schimpf. But Joseph Ortiz then tripled off Schimpf, scoring Henderson.

The next batter, Andrew Daschbach, reached on another error by Emory, which allowed Ortiz to score. And Haskin followed with his second homer of the game, scoring Daschbach and ballooning the Baysox lead to 11-6.

Bowie’s Ryan Conroy struck out four Richmond batters swinging in the final two innings to secure the final result.