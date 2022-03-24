Bigger, brighter future - larger bases, new lights - coming to Flying Squirrels games

New lights will improve the nighttime scene at The Diamond this year.

Following the 2019 season, Major League Baseball assumed operational control of the minors and defined stadium standards. The Diamond did not comply in the illumination department, and is currently addressing the issue, according to Todd Parnell, the Double-A franchise’s CEO.

The lights on the stadium structure and those on poles beyond the outfield fence will be replaced before the Flying Squirrels home-opener on April 12. Richmond, an affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, opens its season at Bowie on April 8.

“We’ve been working with the city to put up a lighting system that fulfills the Major League Baseball requirements of the 120 (affiliated) teams,” Parnell said Thursday. “This is all part of us doing the best we can, with our partnership with the city, to get as close to the facility requirements of Major League Baseball as possible.”

Parnell added that if Richmond gets a new ballpark – that’s tentatively planned at a site adjacent to The Diamond’s footprint, with City Council approval – the new lights could be moved to the new stadium or wherever the city determines they are useful.

“It’s not just a short-term fix, but we really appreciate the fact that the city is working with us in this facility to do as much as we can while we can,” said Parnell. “There are some other things that we’re doing before opening day that fans might not see, but the bottom line is, as (an affiliated) club, we’re working fervently to do everything we can in the facility we’re in currently, knowing full well that we ultimately have to get to a new place by 2025.”

The Diamond, which opened in 1985, does not come close to meeting MLB standards for minor-league ballparks. A new stadium would include dressing facilities for female staff, home and visiting team kitchens and dining areas, large home and visiting clubhouses, modern training rooms and a weight room, and enclosed pitching and hitting tunnels. That’s all now required by MLB for its affiliates.

The Diamond has almost none of that, and the absences put a city at risk of losing its franchise, according to MLB.

Speaking of MLB executives involved in supervision of the minors, Flying Squirrels president and managing partner Lou DiBella said, "I think they desperately want a new stadium in Richmond and for baseball to be in Richmond for the foreseeable future." MLB representatives declined the opportunity to comment.

Per MLB directives, warning tracks in front of The Diamond's dugouts are being widened, for improved player safety. Also with player safety in mind, MLB will use larger bases throughout the minor leagues this season. Bases 15 inches square will be replaced by bases 18 inches square. That’s to reduce the risk of players’ collisions, and enhance base-stealing success.

Triple-A used the larger bases last season.

In terms of defensive shifts, the fielding team must have a minimum of four players stationed in the infield, with two on either side of second base, in Double-A, High-A and Low-A. That is the rule Double-A used for part of last season.

According to MLB, “these restrictions on defensive positioning are intended to allow infielders to better showcase their athleticism, to increase batting average in balls in play, and to restore a more traditional set of aesthetics and outcomes on batted balls.”

MLB reverted to traditional names for minor leagues. Richmond will again be a member of the 12-team Eastern League. Last season, the Flying Squirrels were members of the Double-A Northeast, and all other minor leagues also adopted regional names because MLB said it was working to acquire rights to the historic league names.

The Eastern League was founded in 1923.