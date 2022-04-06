Bigger seems better: Flying Squirrels give thumbs-up to larger bases used this year

Frankie Tostado sat in The Diamond’s seats Wednesday, looked out to the field, and described three plays common for a first baseman, the position he plays for the Richmond Flying Squirrels.

- Man on first, grounder to the first baseman. He throws to second to erase the lead runner, then hustles back to first to receive the relay throw from second. It's a challenging test of footwork. This season, that scramble back to first base will be a bit more forgiving.

- The first baseman prepares for a throw from an infielder, who has picked up a grounder. The throw is high, or wide. This season, there’s a reduced chance of a dangerous and injury-inducing collision between the batter/runner and first baseman, who's trying to keep his foot on the bag.

- There’s a routine infield grounder and the first baseman maneuvers to the bag to take a throw. This season, there’s expanded surface area for the landing foot of the batter/runner and anchor foot of the first baseman, who needs to worry less about getting his foot stepped on by the batter/runner.

“I do like the bigger bases,” said Tostado.

Throughout the minor leagues this season, bases go from the usual 15 inches square, to 18 inches square. Player safety is the primary reason, but Major League Baseball is conducting this trial also to see if larger bases lead to a higher success rate on steal attempts, hoping to increase the number of stolen bags.

Larger bases were used in Triple-A last season, with a modest increase in steals, according to MLB.

Almost all of the Flying Squirrels first encountered the larger bases Tuesday during their opening workout of the year at The Diamond. San Francisco’s Double-A players did not use the larger bases during spring training in Arizona.

“I think probably with the naked eye, you’re not going to really see a whole lot of difference,” said Dennis Pelfrey, entering his first season as Flying Squirrels manager. “If I had to make a guess on who it’s going to benefit the most, it’s definitely going to be the baserunner.

“A lot of times, from the big leagues all the way down to high-school baseball, especially at second base, plays are bang-bang a lot of the time. That (reduced distance between bases) is going to be huge for some guys.”

Pelfrey favors larger bases, as does Flying Squirrels shortstop Will Wilson, who has experience with them from the 2021 Arizona Fall League. Wilson likes a bigger bag at second because as a middle-infielder turning a double-play, he said, “You have more room to clear out.”

As far as running the bases, “We’ve (done that) so much as baseball players that we know when something’s a little off,” said Wilson. “But once you’ve done it and gotten used to it, it’s not a big deal at all.”

The larger bases are also flatter than the 13-by-13-inch model, which VCU still uses at The Diamond. There are different post holes for the different bases, so they fit correctly along the baselines.

MLB also will reportedly experiment during the second half of minor league seasons by moving second base toward the plate several inches, reducing the distance from first and second, and second and third, by about 13 inches each way.

Pelfrey, who will coach third for the Flying Squirrels, said this change may bring about “more exciting baserunning,” with runners and third-base coaches more apt to try advancements on batted balls that they currently do not.

The Flying Squirrels open Friday night at Bowie, and their first game at The Diamond will be Tuesday night, against Altoona. Twelve players who were with the Flying Squirrels in 2021 are back in Richmond to begin this season.

The roster:

Pitchers: Solomon Bates, Tristan Beck, Bryan Brickhouse, R.J. Dabovich, Jake Dahlberg, Gray Fenter, Matt Frisbee, Taylor Rashi, Blake Rivera, Frank Rubio, Patrick Ruotolo, John Russell, Tyler Schimpf, Kai-Wei Teng, Ryan Walker, Chris Wright.

Catchers: Brett Auerbach, Rob Emery, Brandon Martorano.

Infielders: Tyler Fitzgerald, Shane Matheny, Sean Roby, Frankie Tostado, Will Wilson.

Outfielders: Michael Gigliotti, Jacob Heyward, Franklin Labour, Diego Rincones.