The
Kickers will take on Forward Madison in City Stadium at 7 p.m. on Saturday, a series that has a group of Richmond fans hoping to taste success.
It’s the first leg of three in the “Henny Derby,” a bet that has now turned into a symbol of Black soccer fandom in the United States.
Back in 2019, the Kickers were going through a difficult time, having played seven games without scoring a goal. Fan and
podcast host Elliot Barr was searching for something to provide juice to the season as it slipped away. He brainstormed with his podcast co-host.
“One day we were just talking and we were like, ‘Yo, what’s a game that we can get excited for?’” he said. “It was Forward Madison.”
The host of the River City 93 podcast said at the time Forward Madison was considered to be the anti-Richmond because “they were fun and had these new jerseys and everyone loves them and they can’t do anything wrong,” while Richmond was considered old and boring.
Barr eventually began to talk to counterpart Kyle Carr, who is part of the Featherstone Flamingos fan base that supports Madison. They decided to wager a bottle of Hennessy on the outcome of the game.
“It was just me and him, and this point there wasn’t a Derby, nothing,” Barr said.
Fellow supporters caught wind, asking Barr and Carr if they truly had bet a bottle of Hennessy, a liquor popular in the Black community, on the game.
After the first two games, the two fans realized how difficult it was to send a bottle of Hennessy through the mail, and eventually agreed on creating a trophy out of an empty bottle.
“I asked one of my brothers, who is a Hennessy connoisseur, for one of his bottles, and he agreed,” Barr said. “My wife and her friend designed the bottle and everything and started the Henny Derby trophy.”
The “Henny Derby” started as a bet between Forward Madison FC supporter Kyle Carr, left, and Kickers fan Elliot Barr.
COURTESY OF KYLE CARR
The trophy is now given to the team with the most wins in the three-match series.
Even though the Henny Derby started from a simple bet, more and more supporters from both teams have begun to invest in the fun, and it has grown into a celebration of Black soccer culture not just in Madison and Richmond, but other USL League One outposts as well.
“It’s a thing that Black people have, that is ours,” Barr said. “We want the Henny Derby to be welcoming, like a cookout.”
The impact of this rivalry has also been felt in Madison and created a sense of camaraderie between the two support groups as the years have passed.
“I think for us in Madison, it really is special for us because there aren’t many other Black support groups in general,” Carr said. “In this league there really isn’t any other, and it’s really nice to see one other group.”
Fans from Wisconsin will travel to City Stadium in order to catch the game and vise versa, as they want to experience and celebrate the trophy and their community.
Even though this is a fan-based rivalry, not sanctioned by the league, the teams have also bought into the bet. The fans appreciate how it’s been embraced.
While it is a routine league game for the teams, the Derby makes the environment more special for the players on game night.
“It’s an organic trophy if you will,” Kickers coach Darren Sawatzky said. “So guys are ready for it. It’s another league game, but it’s always a little more special against this team.”
Forward Matthew Bentley said that there is more energy on the pitch when the teams play, and it even reminds him a bit from fan bases from his home in England.
“We appreciate the fans are really involved and that makes us feel good as well,” he said. “We know that it means something more and so we’re taking it seriously and we want to win three points at home in front of the fans.”
This Henny Derby marks the first match of a three game homestand for the Kickers.
2023 VHSL spring sports tournaments
Freeman girl’s lacrosse players hold up the trophy after defeating Independence in the Class 5 championship game in Ashburn on Saturday, June 10.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Freeman girl’s lacrosse players celebrate after defeating Independence in the Class 5 championship game in Ashburn on Saturday, June 10.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Freeman girl’s lacrosse players celebrate after defeating Independence in the Class 5 championship game in Ashburn on Saturday, June 10.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Independence goalie Scarlett Thompson blocks a shot during the Class 5 championship game against Freeman in Ashburn on Saturday, June 10.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Freeman fans cheer for the girl’s lacrosse team during the Class 5 championship game in Ashburn on Saturday, June 10.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Freeman attacker Audrey Jones reaches for the ball during the Class 5 championship game against Independence in Ashburn on Saturday, June 10.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Freeman midfielder Grace Moore defends the ball during the Class 5 championship game against Independence in Ashburn on Saturday, June 10.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Freeman midfielder Ella Davis defends the ball during the Class 5 championship game against Independence in Ashburn on Saturday, June 10.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Freeman midfielder Bridget Wilson shoots the ball against Independence during the Class 5 championship game in Ashburn on Saturday, June 10.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Hanover’s Olivia Gibson is out after sliding toward second base during the Class 4 state semifinals against Louisa on Friday, June 9.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Hanover’s Meghan Deshazo watches the ball as she runs toward third base during the Class 4 state semifinals against Louisa on Friday, June 9.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Louisa softball players celebrate after beating Hanover 5-3 in the Class 4 state semifinals on Friday, June 9.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Hanover’s Mackenzie Ryerson cheers on her teammate during the Class 4 state semifinals against Louisa on Friday, June 9.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Louisa’s Emily Gillespie pitches the ball during the Class 4 state semifinals against Hanover on Friday, June 9.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Hanover pitcher Brie Wheeler pitches the ball against Louisa during the Class 4 state semifinals on Friday, June 9.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Louisa softball players celebrate after beating Hanover 5-3 in the Class 4 state semifinals on Friday, June 9.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Hanover pitcher Nolan Williamson pitches the ball during the Class 4 state semifinals against James Wood on Friday, June 9.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Hanover catcher Booty Simons runs toward first base during the Class 4 state semifinals against James Wood on Friday, June 9.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Hanover’s Tavis Spiller runs toward third base during the Class 4 state semifinals against James Wood on Friday, June 9.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Hanover pitcher Nolan Williamson pitches the ball during the Class 4 state semifinals against James Wood on Friday, June 9.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Hanover’s Jack Bowles swings at the ball during the Class 4 state semifinals against James Wood on Friday, June 9.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Hanover pitcher Brie Wheeler pitches the ball against Louisa during the Class 4 state semifinals on Friday, June 9.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Louisa’s Emily Gillespie pitches the ball during the Class 4 state semifinals against Hanover on Friday, June 9.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Hanover’s Meghan Deshazo watches the ball as she runs toward third base during the Class 4 state semifinals against Louisa on Friday, June 9.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Hanover’s Mackenzie Ryerson cheers on her teammate during the Class 4 state semifinals against Louisa on Friday, June 9.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Hanover’s Olivia Gibson is out after sliding toward second base during the Class 4 state semifinals against Louisa on Friday, June 9.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Midlothian pitcher Marlee Gaskell delivers a pitch during the Trojans’ loss to Riverside in the Region 5C quarterfinals.
Mike Kropf, TIMES-DISPATCH
Midlothian players celebrate with Kimberly Jones after Jones’ home run gave the Trojans a short-lived lead in the fifth inning of their state quarterfinal loss.
Mike Kropf, TIMES-DISPATCH
Riverside’s Ashley Gabbert celebrates with assistant coach Karen Avvisato behind Midlothian first baseman Lisa Broussard during the Trojans’ state-quarterfinal loss. Riverside advances to play Hickory in the Class 5 semifinals.
Mike Kropf photos, TIMES-DISPATCH
Riverside’s Kaylan Hoehn and Tylor Arnold celebrate during their team's victory in a Region 5C state quarterfinal game.
Mike Kropf, TIMES-DISPATCH
Riverside’s Ashley Gabbert slides into second base during the Region 5C state quarterfinal against Midlothian on Tuesday, June 6.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Riverside’s Charlotte Moore swings at the ball during the Region 5C state quarterfinal against Midlothian on Tuesday, June 6.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Riverside’s Ashley Gabbert celebrates with assistant coach Karen Avvisato during the Region 5C state quarterfinal against Midlothian on Tuesday, June 6.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Midlothian softball players celebrate with Kimberly Jones after her home run during the state quarterfinal matchup against Riverside. Riverside prevailed in extra innings.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Riverside’s Kaylan Hoehn and Tylor Arnold celebrate during the Region 5C state quarterfinal against Midlothian on Tuesday, June 6.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Riverside’s Kaylie Avvisato runs toward third base during the Region 5C state quarterfinal against Midlothian on Tuesday, June 6.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Midlothian’s Kimberly Jones tries to tag Riverside’s Ashley Gabbert out at second base during Tuesday's state quarterfinal game.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Midlothian pitcher Marlee Gaskell pitches the ball against Riverside during the state quarterfinal matchup on Tuesday.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Midlothian pitcher Marlee Gaskell pitches the ball against Riverside during the Region 5C state quarterfinal on Tuesday, June 6.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Midlothian starter Marlee Gaskell delivers a pitch during the Trojans’ Region 5C semifinal victory.
Mike Kropf, TIMES-DISPATCH
Midlothian’s Ellie Mulligan celebrates during the Trojans’ Region 5C semifinal victory over Mills Godwin on Wednesday. Mulligan homered twice and drove in five runs.
Mike Kropf, TIMES-DISPATCH
Mills Godwin’s Luke Smyers delivers a pitch during the Eagles’ victory over Midlothian in the Region 5C semifinals Wednesday.
Mike Kropf, TIMES-DISPATCH
Mills Godwin’s Luke Smyers
Mike Kropf, TIMES-DISPATCH
Midlothian players celebrate their team scoring a run during the Trojans’ Region 5C loss to Mills Godwin on Wednesday.
Mike Kropf, TIMES-DISPATCH
Midlothian players celebrate as Chase Chambers returns home during a Region 5C semifinal game against Mills Godwin on Wednesday.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Deep Run’s Alana Collier practices her swing during a Region 5C semifinal game against Clover Hill on Wednesday.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Mills Godwin pitcher Hank Piersol pitches the ball during a Region 5C semifinal game against Midlothian on Wednesday.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Midlothian right fielder Emma Salzman celebrates during a Region 5C semifinal game against Mills Godwin on Wednesday.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Midlothian players celebrate as Chase Chambers returns home during a Region 5C semifinal game against Mills Godwin on Wednesday.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Midlothian center fielder Ellie Mulligan celebrates during a Region 5C semifinal game against Mills Godwin on Wednesday.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Deep Run’s Alana Collier swings at the ball during a Region 5C semifinal game against Clover Hill on Wednesday.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Clover Hill pitcher Angelina Branch pitches the ball against Deep Run during the Region 5C semifinals on Wednesday.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Midlothian’s Cooper Meads runs toward third base during a Region 5C semifinal game against Mills Godwin on Wednesday.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Deep Run pitcher Hope Tate pitches the ball during a Region 5C semifinal game against Clover Hill on Wednesday.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Mills Godwin pitcher Luke Smyers delivers during the Region 5C semifinal against Midlothian on Wednesday.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Mills Godwin pitcher Anna Grace Howe pitches the ball against Midlothian during the Region 5C semifinals on Wednesday.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Midlothian pitcher Marlee Gaskell pitches the ball against Mills Godwin during the Region 5C semifinals on Wednesday.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Midlothian’s Nico Dellicapagni expresses his displeasure with a referee’s call during the Trojans’ loss to Deep Run in the Region 5C semifinals Tuesday night.
Mike Kropf, TIMES-DISPATCH
Douglas Freeman players celebrate after scoring their final goal by Hayden Schwartz in a 3-0 victory over Glen Allen in the Region 5C semifinals Tuesday night. The Mavericks will play Deep Run for the region title Friday night at Mills Godwin High School.
Mike Kropf, TIMES-DISPATCH
Freeman’s Nicholas Gavin and Walker Hogan celebrate after beating Glen Allen in the Region 5C playoffs on Tuesday.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Freeman soccer players celebrate after scoring a third goal against Glen Allen during the Region 5C playoffs on Tuesday.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Midlothian forward Nico Dellicapagni disagrees with a referee during a Region 5C playoff game against Deep Run on Tuesday.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Freeman midfielder Hayden Shwartz drives with the ball against Glen Allen during the Region 5C playoffs on Tuesday.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Deep Run’s Jack Shwarz heads the ball during a Region 5C playoff game against Midlothian on Tuesday.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Glen Allen’s Riley Irmen and Freeman forward Owen McGuill fight for the ball during the Region 5C playoffs on Tuesday.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Freeman forward Arnes Popara and Glen Allen’s Matthew Ross fight for the ball during the Region 5C playoffs on Tuesday.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Midlothian forward Jayden King shoots the ball against Deep Run during the Region 5C playoffs on Tuesday.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Midlothian’s Landon Locke, left, and Luke McMahon celebrate a goal against Douglas Freeman. Locke scored three times and McMahon twice in the Trojans’ 11-10 win.
Mike Kropf, TIMES-DISPATCH
Midlothian's Landon Locke shields Douglas Freeman's Garrett Suter from the ball during the Region 5C championship game at Glen Allen High School on Thursday.
Mike Kropf, TIMES-DISPATCH
Douglas Freeman attacker Charles Bernhardt is knocked to the turf during the Mavericks’ loss to Midlothian in Thursday’s Region 5C championship game.
Mike Kropf, TIMES-DISPATCH
Freeman midfielder Wit Rader defends the ball during the Region 5C championship game against Midlothian in Glen Allen on Thursday.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Midlothian attacker Landon Locke defends the ball from Freeman midfielder Garrett Suter during the Region 5C championship game in Glen Allen on Thursday.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Freeman attacker Charles Bernhardt is knocked to the ground during the Region 5C championship game against Midlothian in Glen Allen on Thursday.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Freeman attacker Thomas Rader runs with the ball during the Region 5C championship game against Midlothian in Glen Allen on Thursday.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Midlothian attacker Landon Locke defends the ball from Freeman midfielder Graham Daly during the Region 5C championship game in Glen Allen on Thursday.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Midlothian head lacrosse coach Greg Barnard speaks to a referee during the Region 5C championship game against Freeman in Glen Allen on Thursday.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Freeman midfielder Zackary Stewart defends the ball from Midlothian’s Stephen Siegel during the Region 5C championship game in Glen Allen on Thursday.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Midlothian attacker Andrew Baker, left, walks toward Landon Locke and Luke McMahon as they celebrate after a goal during the Region 5C championship game against Freeman in Glen Allen on Thursday.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH