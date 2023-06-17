The Kickers will take on Forward Madison in City Stadium at 7 p.m. on Saturday, a series that has a group of Richmond fans hoping to taste success.

It’s the first leg of three in the “Henny Derby,” a bet that has now turned into a symbol of Black soccer fandom in the United States.

Back in 2019, the Kickers were going through a difficult time, having played seven games without scoring a goal. Fan and podcast host Elliot Barr was searching for something to provide juice to the season as it slipped away. He brainstormed with his podcast co-host.

“One day we were just talking and we were like, ‘Yo, what’s a game that we can get excited for?’” he said. “It was Forward Madison.”

The host of the River City 93 podcast said at the time Forward Madison was considered to be the anti-Richmond because “they were fun and had these new jerseys and everyone loves them and they can’t do anything wrong,” while Richmond was considered old and boring.

Barr eventually began to talk to counterpart Kyle Carr, who is part of the Featherstone Flamingos fan base that supports Madison. They decided to wager a bottle of Hennessy on the outcome of the game.

“It was just me and him, and this point there wasn’t a Derby, nothing,” Barr said.

Fellow supporters caught wind, asking Barr and Carr if they truly had bet a bottle of Hennessy, a liquor popular in the Black community, on the game.

After the first two games, the two fans realized how difficult it was to send a bottle of Hennessy through the mail, and eventually agreed on creating a trophy out of an empty bottle.

“I asked one of my brothers, who is a Hennessy connoisseur, for one of his bottles, and he agreed,” Barr said. “My wife and her friend designed the bottle and everything and started the Henny Derby trophy.”

The trophy is now given to the team with the most wins in the three-match series.

Even though the Henny Derby started from a simple bet, more and more supporters from both teams have begun to invest in the fun, and it has grown into a celebration of Black soccer culture not just in Madison and Richmond, but other USL League One outposts as well.

“It’s a thing that Black people have, that is ours,” Barr said. “We want the Henny Derby to be welcoming, like a cookout.”

The impact of this rivalry has also been felt in Madison and created a sense of camaraderie between the two support groups as the years have passed.

“I think for us in Madison, it really is special for us because there aren’t many other Black support groups in general,” Carr said. “In this league there really isn’t any other, and it’s really nice to see one other group.”

Fans from Wisconsin will travel to City Stadium in order to catch the game and vise versa, as they want to experience and celebrate the trophy and their community.

Even though this is a fan-based rivalry, not sanctioned by the league, the teams have also bought into the bet. The fans appreciate how it’s been embraced.

While it is a routine league game for the teams, the Derby makes the environment more special for the players on game night.

“It’s an organic trophy if you will,” Kickers coach Darren Sawatzky said. “So guys are ready for it. It’s another league game, but it’s always a little more special against this team.”

Forward Matthew Bentley said that there is more energy on the pitch when the teams play, and it even reminds him a bit from fan bases from his home in England.

“We appreciate the fans are really involved and that makes us feel good as well,” he said. “We know that it means something more and so we’re taking it seriously and we want to win three points at home in front of the fans.”

This Henny Derby marks the first match of a three game homestand for the Kickers.

