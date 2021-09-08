Blind broadcaster Bryce Weiler, who called part of Wednesday's Flying Squirrels game, paves opportunity a day at a time

When Bryce Weiler was a kid growing up in Claremont, Ill., he was hooked on sports by the voices of Brian Barnhart and Don Fischer.
He listened to Barnhart call Illinois football and basketball games, and to Fischer on Indiana football and basketball broadcasts.
Weiler was born four months premature and developed a condition called retinopathy of prematurity that took his sight.
But, he didn’t let that stop him from commanding the mic himself, like Barnhart and Fischer. About 10 years ago, while in college at the University of Evansville, Weiler got his first opportunity to do so. He was a commentator on a broadcast of a men’s basketball game between the University of Southern Indiana and the University of Indianapolis.
He’s since commentated on more than 150 sports broadcasts. Copious research prepares him for each gig, bringing listeners into the game in his own way.
The list grew Wednesday evening when Weiler called part of the night’s Flying Squirrels game at The Diamond against the Akron RubberDucks, with Richmond’s Trey Wilson and Blaine McCormick and Akron’s Marco LaNave.
And, for Weiler, commentating is just one piece of his overarching work toward accessibility and opportunity for people with disabilities.
“This is what I like to do,” Weiler said. “Some people like going on vacations or watching movies or television. I love helping companies to run their programs to help people with disabilities.”
Weiler, aside from commentating, works 15 to 16 hours a day assisting companies with their disability programs. He’s a disability consultant for the Orioles, Gray Television, building access software company Latch and education software company EVERFI.
He also co-founded an organization called the Beautiful Lives Project, aimed toward enhancing the lives of people with disabilities.
Weiler completed his undergraduate degree at Evansville, in sports management and sports communication. He was a freshman there when he got the chance to commentate his first men’s hoops game, in February 2011.
He said he thought he talked too much on that first go around, but he’s continued to develop his process since then.
What he’s done since the start, though, is the research — some 20 to 25 hours for each broadcast, beginning about a week ahead of time, soaking in information to pull from in the booth. Over the years he also learned to study the style of the broadcasters he partners with ahead of time, too, to find the best way to accent them.
“Fill in things that he or she might not do,” Weiler said. “Such as if they don’t track first pitch strikes, I’m going to be tracking first pitch strikes. If they don’t tell stories on the lives of the players and coaches, I’m going to do more of that. They don’t have as many stats in but they tell stories, then I’m going to tell more stats.”
Weiler called 90 games while at Evansville, where he graduated from in 2014. He earned a master's degree from Western Illinois in 2016, in sports administration. He went on to work with the New Britain (Conn.) Bees, now a collegiate summer baseball team. Former Bees owner Anthony Iacovone is the other co-founder of the Beautiful Lives Project.
The Beautiful Lives Project was Weiler’s primary focus with the Bees — the organization is now in more than 10 states, with programs in sports, arts, nature and more. But the Bees also had a spot for Weiler in the radio booth, and he called 50 games from 2017-19.
That’s meant he’s only done about a dozen games since then. He admitted it hasn’t always been easy to land placements.
“So you look at what Trey and Marco have done with really just letting me commentate with them without any questions or wondering how can I commentate a baseball game since I can’t see. Or being nervous about that. Or nervous that I can’t see. That doesn’t happen very often,” Weiler said.
He emailed Wilson about doing a game this season, and Wilson was on board. He’s listened to Wilson since 2019.
“They say that we have a blank canvas and we’re trying to portray the entire picture of what we see and communicate that through,” Wilson said of the job of a radio baseball broadcaster. “So for him being able to take what he’s able to grasp about the game and communicate that to an audience who is listening on an audio medium, it’s very interesting.”
Weiler commentated the first four innings Wednesday. He did a pregame show and the first inning with LaNave, and worked with Wilson and McCormick over the next three innings, sharing studied stats and facts about players and teams on the air.
Weiler and LaNave also did a RubberDucks game together in 2019. LaNave said before Wednesday’s game that it was humbling to get to do that opportunity.
But he also realizes it’s deeper than baseball.
“It’s how can his story and what he’s doing inspire others and also help us as sports organizations and the business world, and communities in general — how can we be more welcoming, inclusive and be a better version of what we can be with respect to people that have different abilities from our own but certainly have a lot to offer like Bryce,” LaNave said.
Outside of the booth, that work will continue for Weiler.
He was inspired by the voices he heard growing up. And perhaps his voice will inspire others, too — a symbol of what’s possible.
“I just want to help people with disabilities to be able to live their dreams in life,” Weiler said. “Whether it’s experiencing sports or finding employment or making apps, websites and social media more accessible.”
