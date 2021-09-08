Blind broadcaster Bryce Weiler, who called part of Wednesday's Flying Squirrels game, paves opportunity a day at a time

Weiler called 90 games while at Evansville, where he graduated from in 2014. He earned a master's degree from Western Illinois in 2016, in sports administration. He went on to work with the New Britain (Conn.) Bees, now a collegiate summer baseball team. Former Bees owner Anthony Iacovone is the other co-founder of the Beautiful Lives Project.

The Beautiful Lives Project was Weiler’s primary focus with the Bees — the organization is now in more than 10 states, with programs in sports, arts, nature and more. But the Bees also had a spot for Weiler in the radio booth, and he called 50 games from 2017-19.

That’s meant he’s only done about a dozen games since then. He admitted it hasn’t always been easy to land placements.

“So you look at what Trey and Marco have done with really just letting me commentate with them without any questions or wondering how can I commentate a baseball game since I can’t see. Or being nervous about that. Or nervous that I can’t see. That doesn’t happen very often,” Weiler said.

He emailed Wilson about doing a game this season, and Wilson was on board. He’s listened to Wilson since 2019.