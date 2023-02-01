Bobby Beathard, the architect of Washington's Super Bowl teams, dies at 86

Bobby Beathard, who hired Joe Gibbs then built the teams that ultimately brought the Super Bowl to Washington, died Monday at the age of 86.

Mr. Beathard was a Hall of Fame football executive whose teams won a total of seven Super Bowls in his distinguished career. The Washington Post reported that Mr. Beathard had suffered from Alzheimer's in recent years.

It was a career that began with one of the greatest teams ever, the 1972 Miami Dolphins, where Mr. Beathard worked with coach Don Shula in the Miami Dolphins scouting department.

But it was his next stop, with Washington, that cemented his legacy.

Mr. Beathard was in Washington from 1978 to 1988, including the hiring of Gibbs, as well as the signing of some of the franchise's best-known players, names like Dexter Manley, Art Monk and Darrell Green, as well as the bulk of the "Hogs" offensive line.

Mr. Beathard did all that despite not often having first-round draft picks, though he maximized the ones he did make.

Instead, he made the most of late-round selections, including Russ Grimm (third round), Manley (fifth round) and Raleigh McKenzie (11th round).

One year, Mr. Beathard traded the draft's final selection, known as "Mr. Irrelevant," to the Los Angeles Rams, so they could select Mr. Beathard's son, Jeff, with the selection.

The final career stop was with the Chargers, where Mr. Beathard built a roster that made the team's only Super Bowl appearance.

Mr. Beathard was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2018, only the third general manager so honored.

"All the years I worked, I never thought, boy, I hope I make the Hall of Fame someday. I don't think you think about those [things]," Mr. Beathard said before his induction. "It's just unbelievable."

Photos: Washington beats Atlanta 19-13