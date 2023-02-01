Bobby Beathard, the architect of Washington's Super Bowl teams, dies at 86

Rain followed by cold; State of the City address; Annual 10K race changes
Bobby Beathard, who hired Joe Gibbs then built the teams that ultimately brought the Super Bowl to Washington, died Monday at the age of 86.
Mr. Beathard was a Hall of Fame football executive whose teams won a total of seven Super Bowls in his distinguished career. The Washington Post reported that Mr. Beathard had suffered from Alzheimer's in recent years.
It was a career that began with one of the greatest teams ever, the 1972 Miami Dolphins, where Mr. Beathard worked with coach Don Shula in the Miami Dolphins scouting department.
But it was his next stop, with Washington, that cemented his legacy.
Mr. Beathard was in Washington from 1978 to 1988, including the hiring of Gibbs, as well as the signing of some of the franchise's best-known players, names like Dexter Manley, Art Monk and Darrell Green, as well as the bulk of the "Hogs" offensive line.
Mr. Beathard did all that despite not often having first-round draft picks, though he maximized the ones he did make.
Instead, he made the most of late-round selections, including Russ Grimm (third round), Manley (fifth round) and Raleigh McKenzie (11th round).
One year, Mr. Beathard traded the draft's final selection, known as "Mr. Irrelevant," to the Los Angeles Rams, so they could select Mr. Beathard's son, Jeff, with the selection.
The final career stop was with the Chargers, where Mr. Beathard built a roster that made the team's only Super Bowl appearance.
Mr. Beathard was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2018, only the third general manager so honored.
"All the years I worked, I never thought, boy, I hope I make the Hall of Fame someday. I don't think you think about those [things]," Mr. Beathard said before his induction. "It's just unbelievable."
Washington Commanders wide receiver Dyami Brown (2) makes his way to the locker room after the first half of a NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker (3) returns a Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) interception during the first half of a NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders stop Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson (84) on fourth down during the first half of a NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (93) celebrates after his team stopped Atlanta Falcons on fourth down during the first half of a NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) take the field before the first half of a NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) looks to make a pass during the first half of a NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders linebacker Khaleke Hudson (47) makes a pass as Atlanta Falcons defensive end Arnold Ebiketie (47) pressures him during the first half of a NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Cordarrelle Patterson was stopped on a key fourth-down attempt in the first half, leaving the game knotted at 10-all going into halftime.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders linebacker Jamin Davis (52) celebrates after stopping an Atlanta Falcons player during the first half of a NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. trucks Falcons cornerback Darren Hall to score a touchdown during the first half on Sunday. Robinson hit 100 yards rushing for the first time in his career, as Washington once again controlled the time of possession en route to a ground-based victory.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders linebacker Jamin Davis (52) and safety Kamren Curl (31) stop Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus (17) during the first half of a NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders linebacker Jamin Davis (52) takes the field before the first half of a NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders safety Bobby McCain (20) takes the field before the first half of a NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) hauls in a pass during the first half of a NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson (1) carries the ball past Washington Commanders linebacker Jamin Davis (52) during the first half of a NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Tight end John Bates is more of a lineman than a receiver for Washington, but that’s what the Commanders have needed when they use multiple tight ends.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. (8) carries the ball for a touchdown during the first half of a NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. (8) hauls in pass during the first half of a NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson (84) carries the ball past Washington Commanders safety Darrick Forrest (22) during the first half of a NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders safety Darrick Forrest (22) stops an airborne Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota (1) during the first half of a NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders wide receiver Dyami Brown (2) celebrates his first down during the first half of a NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders place kicker Joey Slye (6) waves to the fans after scoring three points during the first half of a NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders running back Antonio Gibson (24) carries the ball past Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Timmy Horne (93) and cornerback Darren Hall (34) during the first half of a NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier (25) carries the ball past Washington Commanders safety Bobby McCain (20) and defensive end Casey Toohill (95) during the first half of a NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Jason Wright (center), president of the Washington Commanders, speaks as Tim Hightower, director of alumni relations, looks on before a game against the Atlanta Falcons at FedEx Field in Landover, Md., on Nov. 27. The late Sean Taylor was honored with a permanent mannequin installation.
SHABAN ATHUMAN, TIMES-DISPATCH
Family, fans and Commanders officials honor the late Sean Taylor with a permanent installation before a NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Jackie Taylor, the daughter of the late Sean Taylor, takes a moment as she gives remarks after the Commanders honored her late father with a permanent mannequin installation before a NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Jackie Taylor, the daughter of the late Sean Taylor, applauds after the Commanders honored her late father with a permanent mannequin installation before a NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (93) takes the field before the first half of a NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders fans celebrate after a roughing the kicker call int he fourth quarter of a NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) shakes hands with Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota (1) after a NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
A Washington Commanders fan celebrates after a Kendall Fuller interception to seal the game during the second half of a NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders tight end John Bates (87) celebrates his touchdown catch from quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) celebrates after a NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) embraces Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts (8) after a NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. (8) celebrates a Bates touchdown during the second half of a NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota (1) gets stopped by the Commanders defenders during the second half of a NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) celebrates after a NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) looks to make a pass during the second half of a NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders tight end John Bates (87) celebrates his touchdown catch from quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) embraces a Atlanta Falcons coach after a NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders safety Darrick Forrest (22) does a back flip after a NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders defenders celebrate their interception during the second half of a NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) make a touchdown pass to tight end John Bates (87) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Taylor Heinicke is now 5-1-1 as Washington’s starting quarterback this season.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders cornerback Kendall Fuller (29) intercepts a pass intended for Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson (84) in the fourth quarter of a NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) embraces Atlanta Falcons linebacker Lorenzo Carter (9) after a NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
A Washington Commanders fan celebrates after a Kendall Fuller interception to seal the game during the second half of a NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) celebrates after a NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders safety Darrick Forrest (22) does a back flip after a NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson (84) gets stopped by the Commanders defenders during the second half of a NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota (1) makes a pass as Washington Commanders defensive tackles John Ridgeway (91) and Jonathan Allen (93) pressure him during the second half of a NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders running back Jonathan Williams (41) carries the ball as Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins (32) defends during the second half of a NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) makes a play adjustment during the second half of a NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota (1) carries the ball as Washington Commanders defensive end Montez Sweat (90) tries to bring him down during the second half of a NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders defensive end Casey Toohill (95) celebrates his sack during the second half of a NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
