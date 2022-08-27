Bolanos' big night helps Kickers nab 3-0 win over Union Omaha, push back into first place

When Jonathan Bolanos takes off, dribbling the ball down the field at City Stadium from his post on the left wing, Kickers supporters always take notice.

Every time it happens, the 24-year-old Miramar, Fla., native darting in the direction of an opponent’s goal, the crowd begins to rumble in anticipation. And Bolanos can hear the rising tide each time, as he calculates his move.

“It’s a great feeling,” Bolanos said, of the fans’ backing.

Bolanos’ mission each time he attacks is to beat his defender, cut the ball back into the box and create a chance. And, increasingly, he’s successful in the endeavor.

Saturday, at City Stadium against visiting Union Omaha, was the latest compilation of proof.

Bolanos scored in the first half, off a rebound that resulted from his earlier cross. Then, in the second half, he assisted on a pair of Emiliano Terzaghi goals, after aggressively fighting for the opportunities.

He helped Richmond to a 3-0 victory, its largest-ever in its all-time series against Union Omaha, last year’s USL League One champion. The result pushed the Kickers back into first place in the standings, in front of a season-high crowd of 4,886.

“We knew it was going to be a tough game, if not the biggest game yet of the season,” Bolanos said. “So coming out here with a statement was really important for us.”

Bolanos’ two assists pushed his season total in that category to nine, a League One high — despite missing two stretches of the year due to separate injuries. And Terzaghi’s two goals, for the two-time defending League One Golden Boot winner, pushed his season total to 14, extending his current league lead.

As a collective, Darren Sawatzky, the Kickers’ coach and chief sporting officer, felt Saturday was the closest to a complete game the squad has had all season. Union Omaha (8-3-10), coming in, was unbeaten in its last 11 matches, dating back to June.

Saturday was also the first time Union Omaha was held without a goal in more than a month. Sawatzky said the Kickers’ defensive game plan was to force Union Omaha — a team that prefers to react then strike, rather than to hold the ball — to maintain possession.

“We dropped off, we let them have it,” Sawatzky said. “Then we worked to take away spaces.”

Richmond (11-7-5) goalkeeper Akira Fitzgerald had what was a fifth clean sheet of the season, and registered four saves.

Meanwhile, Bolanos was a recurrent catalyst in attack. In the 20th minute, Bolanos — from his regular spot on the left wing — carried a pass ahead from Stuart Richie. As he approached goal, Bolanos dished to Ethan Bryant, who fired.

Bryant’s shot was blocked by Union Omaha goalkeeper Rashid Nuhu, but Bolanos had crashed down into the box, in position to knock the resulting rebound past Nuhu and put the Kickers up 1-0.

Later, in the 70th minute, Bolanos found himself the recipient of a Nil Vinyals free kick. He dashed toward the endline and, to beat Union Omaha’s Conor Doyle, he slid and crossed the ball right to the feet of a waiting Terzaghi, who calmly finished.

And, in the 75th minute, Owayne Gordon played a ball ahead to Bolanos on a counterattack. Bolanos was left with an abundance of space down the middle of the field, but as he gathered to strike, Union Omaha’s Gabriel Claudio executed a tackle from behind.

Still, the ball came to a stop and Bolanos hopped up to slide it to Terzaghi, who sent it straight into the net.

“I’m super happy about his growth,” Terzaghi said of Bolanos, through a translator. “You see it in training every day, he takes extra reps.”

Bolanos first joined the Kickers in 2020, a rookie signee out of High Point. He’s taken leaps each year, into what’s been a breakout 2022, especially in terms of his impact on goal creation.

His nine assists are a career high, even though he missed a month and a half in the spring after he suffered a broken collarbone and a concussion in an April 6 U.S. Open Cup game at NoVA FC.

Then Bolanos missed about a month in July, into early August, because of a knee injury. Now, though, Bolanos is finding his form again, Sawatzky said.

Bolanos’ mentality on the field is rooted in aggression, and that was the theme of his performance Saturday.

“That’s been the mentality ever since I came back, to continue producing on the stat sheet,” Bolanos said.

Richmond took first place Saturday by virtue of Greenville Triumph SC’s 2-0 loss to Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC. Greenville and Richmond are both at 38 points, but the Kickers have the goal-differential advantage — 15 to two.

And Saturday’s result was thanks in large part to Bolanos, an ascendant star, whose light has grown brighter and brighter over the course of this season.

“The sky’s really the limit,” Sawatzky said of Bolanos.

Note: Union Omaha’s Alex Touche was hurt in first-half stoppage time, defending a Bolanos ball into the goal that was ultimately offsides. Touche slid to try to block the ball, and his right leg subsequently crashed into the post. His teammates frantically called for medical attention afterward. Game action paused for several minutes as Touche was attended to, and he was stretchered off with his right leg in an air cast.