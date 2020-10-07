Bolanos boosts Kickers in 2-1 win over Orlando City B

The ball was then deflected back, and an attempt at a clear by Orlando’s Theodore Ndje went awry. The ball fell free and Bolanos quickly ran up and fired it from just inside the 18-yard box, and into the back of the net, to put the Kickers up 1-0.

It was a heads up play, but also a result of the team’s preparation.

“We had talked about it early in the week, in terms of how we wanted to set up on the corners,” Bolanos said. “And, I mean, Darren just reiterated all week that if it comes out, just smash it in the back of the net.

“So as soon as I saw it coming out, and rebounded my way, as soon I struck it I knew it was going in.”

Bolanos immediately sprinted to the Kickers’ bench in elation, pumping his fists, and was embraced by a multitude of teammates.

And that was just the start.

In the 42nd minute, Bolanos was taken down from behind in the box while trying to corral a deep pass from Magalhães. The penalty was clear, and Bolanos immediately got up and took the ball for his penalty kick.

He sent his PK home moments later, straight into the middle of the goal in the 43rd minute.