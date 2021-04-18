Bowman steals victory in Toyota Owners 400

Logano appeared to have Hamlin’s number midway through the final stage. His Ford passed Hamlin’s Toyota and led 49 laps before Hamlin cut into the deficit in the waning laps, setting up a two-car battle for the lead when Harvick’s spin brought out the final caution.

Logano credited Bowman’s team for picking the right time for its fastest laps of the day.

“They made great adjustments to make their car fire off better,” said Logano, a two-time winner at Richmond. “What we saw was him being lights out for five, six laps. Then it equaled out. The last maybe four, five laps, Denny and I were able to catch him a little bit back. As it kept going, he was going to start paying the penalty. I’m just assuming he pumped up his pressure. I’m not sure how much. But seemed like the obvious to me.

“Like I said, there’s nothing wrong with that. That’s the strategy of the play, right? If he didn’t get to the lead in the first two or three laps, he was done, right? He was going to probably finish fifth or sixth. That’s the gamble they took.”