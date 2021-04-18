Bowman steals victory in Toyota Owners 400

In a span of 12 laps Sunday, Alex Bowman spoiled Toyota’s party and provided Hendrick Motorsports with a long-awaited trip back to victory lane at Richmond Raceway.
Bowman rocketed past Manchester High School graduate Denny Hamlin and Joey Logano on the final restart of the Toyota Owners 400 to claim his first NASCAR Cup Series win of the season and the third of his career.
Bowman stepped behind the wheel of the No. 48 in the offseason and won with Jimmie Johnson’s old number on the same day Johnson made his debut in the IndyCar Series at Birmingham, Ala. Bowman, a three-time playoff participant in the No. 88 when he replaced a retiring Dale Earnhardt Jr., gave Hendrick its first victory at Richmond since Johnson in 2008.
“We’ve had some pretty painful days here in the past,” said Bowman, who had one top-10 finish — a ninth last fall — in nine previous starts at Richmond. “... To have one of the best race cars all day, overcome [a pit-road speeding penalty], be able to go win on a restart against the guy that’s probably the best in the garage area here, is pretty special.”
Hamlin appeared to be in a great spot for his first victory of the season. He led a race-high 207 laps Sunday, and when Kevin Harvick’s Ford hit the wall with 20 laps remaining, Hamlin won the battle off pit road — a consistent theme all day — edging Joey Logano’s Ford to get the outside starting spot on the restart.
Unfortunately for Hamlin, it wasn’t enough to stay ahead of Bowman.
“To be honest with you, we were terrible on short runs,” Bowman said. “We restarted third and I’m like, if we get out of here with a solid top-five we’ll be good. We overcame a lot today. I don’t know if [crew chief] Greg [Ives] pumped the pressures way up or what he did, but that’s more grip than I’ve ever had in a race car at Richmond and it worked out really well.”
Hamlin won the race’s first two stages, as his pit crew was consistently better than Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Martin Truex Jr. A two-time winner at Richmond in 2019, Truex led 107 laps during the first two stages, but he was caught speeding on pit road on Lap 296.
Regardless of the obvious disappointment after the race, Hamlin wasn’t shy about which team he considers NASCAR’s strongest.
“I’d rather be where I am than Alex Bowman,” said Hamlin, who collected his eighth top-five finish in the first nine races of the season. “I don’t care that he’s got a win. We’re smashing everyone.”
Hamlin led 483 of 900 laps in the Cup Series’ two stops in Virginia: Martinsville Speedway and Richmond.
“Yeah, we should have won,” Hamlin said of Sunday’s race. “Certainly the 48 wasn’t better than us all day. Just got to lead the last lap. You’ve got to figure out how to lead the last lap, that’s pretty much all that matters.”
Logano appeared to have Hamlin’s number midway through the final stage. His Ford passed Hamlin’s Toyota and led 49 laps before Hamlin cut into the deficit in the waning laps, setting up a two-car battle for the lead when Harvick’s spin brought out the final caution.
Logano credited Bowman’s team for picking the right time for its fastest laps of the day.
“They made great adjustments to make their car fire off better,” said Logano, a two-time winner at Richmond. “What we saw was him being lights out for five, six laps. Then it equaled out. The last maybe four, five laps, Denny and I were able to catch him a little bit back. As it kept going, he was going to start paying the penalty. I’m just assuming he pumped up his pressure. I’m not sure how much. But seemed like the obvious to me.
“Like I said, there’s nothing wrong with that. That’s the strategy of the play, right? If he didn’t get to the lead in the first two or three laps, he was done, right? He was going to probably finish fifth or sixth. That’s the gamble they took.”
Brad Keselowski, Logano’s teammate at Team Penske, was seeking his second consecutive win at Richmond, and he appeared to have a huge break go his way when Ryan Newman’s spin on Lap 140 locked several drivers a lap down. However, the No. 2 team decided to stay out on old tires until the end of Stage 2 — some 85 laps later when everyone else had pitted at least once — and Hamlin easily lapped him before the stage ended. Keselowski finished 14th.
RESULTS
At Richmond Raceway
Lap length: 0.75 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (24) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 400 laps, 51 pts.
2. (2) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 400, 55.
3. (5) Joey Logano, Ford, 400, 50.
4. (8) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 400, 40.
5. (1) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 400, 50.
6. (22) Aric Almirola, Ford, 400, 32.
7. (4) William Byron, Chevrolet, 400, 40.
8. (10) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 400, 33.
9. (16) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 400, 33.
10. (11) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 400, 30.
11. (7) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 400, 32.
12. (3) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 400, 25.
13. (17) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 400, 24.
14. (20) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 400, 25.
15. (18) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 399, 22.
16. (27) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet, 399, 21.
17. (14) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 399, 20.
18. (6) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 398, 19.
19. (30) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 398, 18.
20. (13) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 398, 17.
21. (36) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet, 398, 16.
22. (26) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 398, 15.
23. (21) Cole Custer, Ford, 398, 14.
24. (9) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 397, 20.
25. (12) Chris Buescher, Ford, 397, 12.
26. (15) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 397, 11.
27. (23) Michael McDowell, Ford, 396, 10.
28. (38) Austin Cindric, Ford, 396, 0.
29. (25) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 396, 8.
30. (19) Ryan Newman, Ford, 395, 7.
31. (29) Anthony Alfredo, Ford, 395, 6.
32. (35) BJ McLeod, Ford, 393, 0.
33. (28) James Davison, Chevrolet, 390, 4.
34. (32) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 390, 3.
35. (37) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 389, 0.
36. (33) Cody Ware, Chevrolet, 385, 0.
37. (31) Josh Bilicki, Ford, 384, 1.
38. (34) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, engine, 1, 0.
Race Statistics
Average Speed of Race Winner: 96.542 mph.
Time of Race: 3 hours, 6 minutes, 57 seconds.
Margin of Victory: .381 seconds.
Caution Flags: 5 for 39 laps.
Lead Changes: 20 among 7 drivers.
Lap Leaders: M.Truex 0-32; D.Hamlin 33-103; M.Truex 104-136; D.Hamlin 137; J.Logano 138; B.Keselowski 139-142; A.Dillon 143; M.Truex 144-183; J.Logano 184-185; B.Keselowski 186-206; D.Hamlin 207-292; J.Logano 293; M.Truex 294; D.Hamlin 295-334; J.Logano 335-341; D.Hamlin 342; Ky.Busch 343; M.Truex 344; J.Logano 345-382; D.Hamlin 383-390; A.Bowman 391-400
Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): D.Hamlin, 6 times for 207 laps; M.Truex, 5 times for 107 laps; J.Logano, 5 times for 49 laps; B.Keselowski, 2 times for 25 laps; A.Bowman, 1 time for 10 laps; Ky.Busch, 1 time for 1 lap; A.Dillon, 1 time for 1 lap.
Wins: M.Truex, 2; J.Logano, 1; K.Larson, 1; R.Blaney, 1; W.Byron, 1; C.Bell, 1; M.McDowell, 1.
Top 16 in Points: 1. D.Hamlin, 379; 2. M.Truex, 303; 3. J.Logano, 302; 4. K.Larson, 280; 5. R.Blaney, 272; 6. W.Byron, 270; 7. C.Elliott, 260; 8. K.Harvick, 253; 9. B.Keselowski, 244; 10. C.Bell, 217; 11. Ky.Busch, 212; 12. A.Dillon, 209; 13. R.Stenhouse, 202; 14. C.Buescher, 192; 15. Ku.Busch, 190; 16. M.McDowell, 189.
