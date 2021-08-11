Boxing at The Diamond off because of COVID-19 issues, injuries, says Lou DiBella

The Aug. 26 boxing show at The Diamond, "Take Me Out to the Brawl Game,” has been scratched because of injuries and COVID-19 issues associated with fighters on the card.
The promoter and Richmond Flying Squirrels president and manager partner, Lou DiBella, announced to the Richmond Times-Dispatch the cancellation Wednesday.
“I made a very difficult decision [Wednesday] morning to bring down the card. I was super excited to do this, and I really wanted to show world-class boxing to my friends in Richmond,” DiBella, a member of the International Boxing Hall of Fame because of his promoter’s career, said in a phone interview. “But I’m not going to come into Richmond and do a show in front of our fans and my friends, and not be able to do a show that’s worthy of them coming out to the ballpark.”
According to DiBella, the three main events involving heavyweight boxers were affected in the last week by injuries and COVID-19 issues.
“It’s not like you have someone sitting on the bench, so with two weeks notice, it would be very difficult to even get approval on opponents from the state of Virginia, because we’re on such a short time frame,” said DiBella.
Approximately 10 matches were scheduled, followed by a hip-hop show that DiBella termed “a mini-concert,” with Furious Five featuring Grandmaster Melle Mel and Scorpio.
The boxing ring was to be set up near home plate at The Diamond and the evening was to begin with amateur fights featuring boxers who are U.S. Marines stationed at North Carolina’s Fort Lejeune. They were to precede fights involving professionals, including a women’s bout.
DiBella projected a crowd of about 3,000 at The Diamond, whose capacity is 9,560 not including ringside seats. Ticket prices started at $20.
Among the boxers scheduled to fight was Jerry Forrest, a heavyweight from Newport News.
“I had to make the right decision for everybody,” said DiBella. “I wanted to do something special and, through no fault of mine, if it wasn’t going to turn out that way, I’d rather bring the event down than offer something I’m not proud of.”
DiBella noted that the Delta variant is affecting many boxing matches globally, because some fighters are infected and many others have chosen not to train at this time. DiBella said postponing the matches until September was not a practical approach.
“I’m very disappointed, but I think I’m making the right decision,” he said. “Combat sports without competition are not fun and fights have to be carefully matched. Fighters have to be prepared to fight. It’s a business where guys hit and get hit.”
There is a possibility that boxing matches can be held next year at The Diamond, according to DiBella.
