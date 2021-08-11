Boxing at The Diamond off because of COVID-19 issues, injuries, says Lou DiBella

The Aug. 26 boxing show at The Diamond, "Take Me Out to the Brawl Game,” has been scratched because of injuries and COVID-19 issues associated with fighters on the card.

The promoter and Richmond Flying Squirrels president and manager partner, Lou DiBella, announced to the Richmond Times-Dispatch the cancellation Wednesday.

“I made a very difficult decision [Wednesday] morning to bring down the card. I was super excited to do this, and I really wanted to show world-class boxing to my friends in Richmond,” DiBella, a member of the International Boxing Hall of Fame because of his promoter’s career, said in a phone interview. “But I’m not going to come into Richmond and do a show in front of our fans and my friends, and not be able to do a show that’s worthy of them coming out to the ballpark.”

According to DiBella, the three main events involving heavyweight boxers were affected in the last week by injuries and COVID-19 issues.

“It’s not like you have someone sitting on the bench, so with two weeks notice, it would be very difficult to even get approval on opponents from the state of Virginia, because we’re on such a short time frame,” said DiBella.