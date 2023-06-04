Since before he could talk, baseball has been everything to Brady Whalen.

With his dad being a scout for the Milwaukee Brewers and his two older brothers playing in the minor leagues, he knew that one day he wanted to play professionally.

Now the first baseman is in his seventh pro season, playing professional baseball in the Eastern League with the Richmond Flying Squirrels.

Richmond next plays Erie at The Diamond on Sunday, with the first pitch set for 1:35 p.m.

“I grew up in the game of baseball,” Whalen, 25, said. “It was great, knowing what scouts look for and knowing how to play the game the right way at a young age was huge for me, and having two older brothers to look up to, I feel like I was blessed to be in a good situation.”

His dad, Shawn, has been scouting for MLB organizations for as long as Brady can remember, but he decided to take a break from scouting in order to coach his sons as they grew.

Whalen’s talent was instantly recognized, as he was drafted in 2016 in the 12th round by the St. Louis Cardinals right out of high school.

At the age of 18, he was already in the minor league pipeline, learning how to be a professional. Despite being so young, he said that it has helped him develop a lot as a player.

“I needed at-bats, I was a 6-foot-4, 6-5 switch hitter and shortstop that was skinny, who needed a lot of reps, and so for me, going to a big (Division I college), it’s easy to get buried sometimes if you’re not really good right away,” he said. “I needed to be somewhere where, ‘Hey, it’s not about results right off the bat, we’re going to give you time to develop.’”

The decision paid off, and now Whalen says that not only has this choice helped him get reps, but it also has helped him learn more about his body and mind.

After being with the Cardinals for six years, Whalen became a free agent, and after talking with various organizations, he decided that the San Francisco Giants was the right fit for him.

“My agent did a fantastic job where I was able to talk to different organizations before making a decision and get a feel for their philosophy,” he said. “With the Giants I felt an instant connection and it felt like they let you be you, and I think that is very important.”

Brady also asked his father to weigh in on his options, and also agreed that San Francisco was the best option to go with.

As he was preparing for the season, he had to undergo surgery in February for a sports hernia.

The surgery was a success and throughout the beginning of the season, Whalen continued his rehab while in Scottsdale, Ariz., where he was able to meet teammates and other people in the organization.

“It was bittersweet because I didn’t know what was wrong with me, so there was so much panic,” he said. “So when they put a finger on exactly what it was, there was relief, and then there was the whole, ‘This is a new organization that hasn’t seen me play yet,’ so you can add some pressure to yourself.”

Now he has completed rehab and is able to play, and Whalen, who is hitting .250 with two home runs and four RBIs in seven games, hopes to bring some experience and energy to the Squirrels’ squad.

“I want to be a guy that brings energy every day, and I know how contagious that is and I know how hitting is contagious as well, so I want to be a spark plug in the lineup that gets the guys going offensively,” he said.

Richmond Sports Richmond Flying Squirrels 2023 season in photos