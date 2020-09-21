Brandon Scherff gets 'positive' injury report, will only miss a couple weeks, according to Rivera

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Brandon Scherff's injury on Sunday came at an inopportune time for both himself and the Washington Football Team.

Scherff, who was selected No. 5 overall in the 2015 NFL Draft, was a crucial part of an otherwise weak offensive line this season in Washington.

Playing at right guard, Scherff and right tackle Morgan Moses were supposed to be the sure thing in a season of question marks, protecting quarterback Dwayne Haskins and giving him time to complete throws.

Instead there will be one more unknown, as rookie Wes Schweitzer likely fills the role while Scherff recovers.

Scherff was rolled up on when another blocker was pushed into his right knee during Sunday's loss to the Arizona Cardinals. On Monday, coach Ron Rivera said the team doctors gave a "positive" report, and Scherff is likely to only miss "a couple of weeks."

"It was definitely devastating," Haskins said on Sunday. "He’s one of the leaders of our team and a great player. We’ll have to do the best we can to make up for that."

New rules for the 2020 season allow a player to go in injured reserve for as few as three weeks, meaning Washington could get another lineman on its 53-man roster in the interim.