Brandon Scherff given $18 million franchise tag by Washington Football Team
The Washington Football Team has elected to use its franchise tag on Brandon Scherff, keeping him for another season but at a guaranteed $18 million salary, the highest at his position by nearly $4 million.

Scherff was an All-Pro last year, and was expected to become the highest paid guard in the NFL once free agency opened, making an estimated $15 million annually.

Instead, he will play at least one more season in Washington.

Because this is Scherff's second franchise tag, his salary goes up by 20% from last year's $15 million franchise tag salary.

The Football Team hopes that by keeping him off the market, they'll be able to reach an agreement on a long-term deal without having to compete with other teams.

However, it could backfire if Scherff chooses to bet on himself, play this season, and then return to free agency at the end of 2021.

The former No. 5 overall pick was the Washington's first All-Pro in the last two decades, snapping the NFL's longest drought.

mphillips@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6546

Twitter: @michaelpRTD

