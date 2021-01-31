Brandon Scherff is going to get a big contract somewhere. Should Washington pay up?

The current highest-paid guard in football is Brandon Brooks of Philadelphia, who makes $14.1 million a year. His deal edged Zach Martin, in Dallas, who makes $14 million each season.

With the salary cap going down for the first time in modern NFL history, there will be fewer bidders than there would be in a normal offseason.

Still, it’s not unreasonable to think that Scherff is in line for a four-year, $60 million deal, with most of that guaranteed.

(Washington technically still has the franchise tag option available, but it would pay Scherff $18 million next season, so it’s considered an extremely unlikely outcome.)

“I’ve always said I want to stay where I got drafted,” Scherff said earlier this month. “And I’ve been here for six years and I absolutely love it here. I love coach Rivera. I love [offensive line coach John Matsko]. I love everybody. I love the whole offensive, whole defensive guys here. We are building something here to absolutely make a run for it in the future.”

Scherff has dealt with a handful of injuries in his career, including a knee injury this season that he rushed back from, earning the respect of Rivera.