Brandon Scherff is going to get a big contract somewhere. Should Washington pay up?

When the NFL opens the new league year March 17, Brandon Scherff is likely to become the highest paid guard in football.
Scherff’s good fortune is due, in large part, to his skill — he has consistently dominated opponents since being selected with the No. 5 overall pick in 2015.
He also benefited from timing. Last winter brought a regime change in Washington, and new coach Ron Rivera said he wanted to evaluate his team for a season before making any long-term contract offers. Scherff instead was given a one-year franchise-tag contract.
The cost to re-sign Scherff only went up during that time, particularly since he was named Washington’s first All-Pro of the Dan Snyder era.
Rivera has praised the right guard, and Scherff has said he wants to remain in Washington, but how far both sides go to make that happen remains to be seen.
Washington has plenty of salary-cap space available for the 2021 season, but the clock is also ticking on extensions for star defensive linemen Jonathan Allen, Daron Payne, Montez Sweat and Chase Young, all of whom are likely to command in excess of $10 million annually.
Add in a potential Matt Stafford contract extension, if Washington is able to land him in a trade, and the squeeze gets felt quickly.
The current highest-paid guard in football is Brandon Brooks of Philadelphia, who makes $14.1 million a year. His deal edged Zach Martin, in Dallas, who makes $14 million each season.
With the salary cap going down for the first time in modern NFL history, there will be fewer bidders than there would be in a normal offseason.
Still, it’s not unreasonable to think that Scherff is in line for a four-year, $60 million deal, with most of that guaranteed.
(Washington technically still has the franchise tag option available, but it would pay Scherff $18 million next season, so it’s considered an extremely unlikely outcome.)
“I’ve always said I want to stay where I got drafted,” Scherff said earlier this month. “And I’ve been here for six years and I absolutely love it here. I love coach Rivera. I love [offensive line coach John Matsko]. I love everybody. I love the whole offensive, whole defensive guys here. We are building something here to absolutely make a run for it in the future.”
Scherff has dealt with a handful of injuries in his career, including a knee injury this season that he rushed back from, earning the respect of Rivera.
“When you look at guys like Brandon Scherff that had a knee injury and came back after three weeks and played and played to the level that they did, that’s impressive,” Rivera said. “That’s a guy that’s in it for the long haul. That’s a guy that’s in it for his teammates. Those are the kind of guys that you remember, that you appreciate. That’s really cool. It really is.”
For Scherff, the respect was mutual.
“Coach Rivera wanted to come in and change the culture, and he did,” the linema said. “I absolutely love him. I absolutely love playing for him. I respect the heck out of him and to see how he coached us, going through everything that he was going through, it was just amazing to see that and very inspiring.”
Scherff and Washington can agree on a contract extension before March 17, but given how close he is to free agency, he’ll likely spend time seeing what the market has to offer, even if he ends up staying in Washington.
Keeping Scherff in place would lock down the team’s entire starting offensive line in long-term contracts, and keep in place one of the staples of the team over the past decade — the friendship between Scherff and right tackle Morgan Moses (Meadowbrook, UVA).
The two had a brief conversation after the playoff loss to Tampa Bay.
“He just came and said, ‘That’s not the last game I ever played with you,’” Scherff recalled. “I said, ‘I hope it’s not either.’
“Being here for six years ... just seeing how far we’ve grown and seeing how close we’ve become, I absolutely love him. He’s a warrior too.”
