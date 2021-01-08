Brandon Scherff is Washington's first All-Pro in the Dan Snyder era

Washington offensive lineman Brandon Scherff was named first-team All-Pro by the Associated Press on Friday. He is the first player to receive the distinction since punter Matt Turk in 1996.

The nod to Scherff breaks the longest streak in the NFL of not having an All-Pro player.

Washington owner Dan Snyder bought the franchise in 1999, and no player had been named first-team All-Pro under his watch.

The award is considered one of the game's highest honors, as the awards are not separated by conference, but only one player at each starting position is given the award each season.

Scherff, a right guard, played this season under a franchise tag contract in Washington, and will be a free agent this offseason. He is eligible for a second franchise tag contract, though it would be considerably more costly.

Virginia Tech's Wyatt Teller, of the Cleveland Browns, received a second-team All-Pro nod.

The Associated Press 2020 NFL All-Pro team selected by a national panel of 50 media members:

OFFENSE

Quarterback — Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay

Running Back — Derrick Henry, Tennessee