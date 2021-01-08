Brandon Scherff is Washington's first All-Pro in the Dan Snyder era

Washington offensive lineman Brandon Scherff was named first-team All-Pro by the Associated Press on Friday. He is the first player to receive the distinction since punter Matt Turk in 1996.
The nod to Scherff breaks the longest streak in the NFL of not having an All-Pro player.
Washington owner Dan Snyder bought the franchise in 1999, and no player had been named first-team All-Pro under his watch.
The award is considered one of the game's highest honors, as the awards are not separated by conference, but only one player at each starting position is given the award each season.
Scherff, a right guard, played this season under a franchise tag contract in Washington, and will be a free agent this offseason. He is eligible for a second franchise tag contract, though it would be considerably more costly.
Virginia Tech's Wyatt Teller, of the Cleveland Browns, received a second-team All-Pro nod.
The Associated Press 2020 NFL All-Pro team selected by a national panel of 50 media members:
OFFENSE
Quarterback — Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay
Running Back — Derrick Henry, Tennessee
Tight End — Travis Kelce, Kansas City
Wide Receivers — Davante Adams, Green Bay; Stefon Diggs, Buffalo; Tyreek Hill, Kansas City
Left Tackle — David Bakhtiari, Green Bay
Right Tackle — Jack Conklin, Cleveland
Left Guard — Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis
Right Guard — Brandon Scherff, Washington
Center — Corey Linsley, Green Bay
DEFENSE
Edge Rushers — T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh; Myles Garrett, Cleveland
Interior Linemen — Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams; DeForest Buckner, Indianapolis
Linebackers — Fred Warner, San Francisco; Bobby Wagner, Seattle; Darius Leonard, Indianapolis
Cornerbacks — Xavien Howard, Miami; Jalen Ramsey, Los Angeles Rams
Safeties — Tyrann Mathieu, Kansas City; Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh and Budda Baker, Arizona (tie)
SPECIAL TEAMS
Placekicker — Jason Sanders, Miami
Punter — Jake Bailey, New England
Kick Returner — Cordarrelle Patterson, Chicago
Punt Returner — Gunner Olszewski, New England
Special Teamer — George Odum, Indianapolis
Long Snapper — Morgan Cox, Baltimore
(804) 649-6546
Twitter: @michaelpRTD