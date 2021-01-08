 Skip to main content
Brandon Scherff is Washington's first All-Pro in the Dan Snyder era
Brandon Scherff is Washington's first All-Pro in the Dan Snyder era

20150731_SPO_SKINS_DH4

Ty Nsekhe (79) and Brandon Scherff (75) jog through warmups at Redskins training camp on July 30, 2015

 DEAN HOFFMEYER/TIMES-DISPATCH

Washington offensive lineman Brandon Scherff was named first-team All-Pro by the Associated Press on Friday. He is the first player to receive the distinction since punter Matt Turk in 1996.

The nod to Scherff breaks the longest streak in the NFL of not having an All-Pro player.

Washington owner Dan Snyder bought the franchise in 1999, and no player had been named first-team All-Pro under his watch.

The award is considered one of the game's highest honors, as the awards are not separated by conference, but only one player at each starting position is given the award each season.

Scherff, a right guard, played this season under a franchise tag contract in Washington, and will be a free agent this offseason. He is eligible for a second franchise tag contract, though it would be considerably more costly.

Virginia Tech's Wyatt Teller, of the Cleveland Browns, received a second-team All-Pro nod.

The Associated Press 2020 NFL All-Pro team selected by a national panel of 50 media members:

OFFENSE

Quarterback — Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay

Running Back — Derrick Henry, Tennessee

Tight End — Travis Kelce, Kansas City

Wide Receivers — Davante Adams, Green Bay; Stefon Diggs, Buffalo; Tyreek Hill, Kansas City

Left Tackle — David Bakhtiari, Green Bay

Right Tackle — Jack Conklin, Cleveland

Left Guard — Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis

Right Guard — Brandon Scherff, Washington

Center — Corey Linsley, Green Bay

DEFENSE

Edge Rushers — T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh; Myles Garrett, Cleveland

Interior Linemen — Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams; DeForest Buckner, Indianapolis

Linebackers — Fred Warner, San Francisco; Bobby Wagner, Seattle; Darius Leonard, Indianapolis

Cornerbacks — Xavien Howard, Miami; Jalen Ramsey, Los Angeles Rams

Safeties — Tyrann Mathieu, Kansas City; Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh and Budda Baker, Arizona (tie)

SPECIAL TEAMS

Placekicker — Jason Sanders, Miami

Punter — Jake Bailey, New England

Kick Returner — Cordarrelle Patterson, Chicago

Punt Returner — Gunner Olszewski, New England

Special Teamer — George Odum, Indianapolis

Long Snapper — Morgan Cox, Baltimore

mphillips@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6546

Twitter: @michaelpRTD

