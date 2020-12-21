Breaking down playoff possibilities and game times for the Washington Football Team

-Losses by Washington, the Giants and the Eagles would keep hope alive for the Dallas Cowboys, who would still need help in Week 17 (a win and a Washington loss).

Week 17

Washington plays in Philadelphia, while Dallas plays at the New York Giants. Here are the potential game start time scenarios.

1 p.m. kickoff

-If Washington clinches the division Sunday, both games are meaningless and would kick off at 1 p.m.

4:25 p.m. kickoff

-If the Giants win this Sunday in Baltimore, both Week 17 games will have implications that depend on the other, and both are likely to kick off at 4:25 p.m.

Primetime

-If Washington and the Giants both lose on Sunday, and there are no other, more compelling, games, it is possible the Washington-Philadelphia game would be chosen for NBC's Sunday Night Football at 8:25.