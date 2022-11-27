Brian Robinson hits 100 yards for the first time as Commanders have now won six of seven

LANDOVER, Md. — Taylor Heinicke celebrates victories by purchasing a pair of Jordan shoes in the colors of the team he defeated.

After Sunday’s 19-13 victory over the Atlanta Falcons, he said he’d be buying them for the running backs, too.

The game’s star, Brian Robinson Jr., one-upped the shoes with a fashion statement of his own, wearing a comically oversized “Commanders” cap as he accepted the game ball from coach Ron Rivera.

Robinson ran for 105 yards, hitting triple digits for the first time as an NFL player and showcasing even more of what he’s capable of as he continues his remarkable comeback after being shot twice just before the season began.

“I pride myself on running hard and physical,” backup back Jonathan Williams said. “And he had a couple runs today where I’m like, Oh. My. Gosh.

“And he’s still not probably at his peak.”

It’s good to be the Commanders right now, who have won six of their last seven, and at 7-5 are squarely in the playoff picture.

While Robinson set the table, it took a defensive play to serve the victory, as Kendall Fuller intercepted an Atlanta pass in the end zone with 58 seconds remaining.

The Falcons were driving for a late touchdown, and came two yards away from doing so, but Daron Payne tipped a pass by Marcus Mariota, and Fuller came down with the ball.

“I was just looking backwards, hoping I didn’t tip it up to one of them,” Payne said with a laugh. “But I got it to one of our guys, so it was good.”

After three quick Atlanta timeouts, the Commanders had to punt with 32 seconds left, but a running into the punter penalty against the Falcons (5-7) ended the game.

Punter Tress Way drew a similar call during the Eagles game, though he said Sunday’s was slightly different.

“I didn’t really get pummeled this time,” he said. “The guy did touch me. And once he touched me, I was like, let’s give it a shot. And I just kind of rolled into it.

“Then based upon the embrace that I got from everybody after, it was like, I think we just won the game. It all happened so fast.”

Way joked that he picked up some pointers on selling the foul while watching the World Cup this week.

Robinson, meanwhile, ran straight into contact on numerous occasions, setting the tone for an offense that has found its identity.

“I mean, one, that keeps us fresh,” said Fuller, a former Virginia Tech star. “Two is the mentality. You see guys get amped up. It’s just the energy that (Robinson) brings to the game, that he creates for us as a team.

“That was something that meant a lot, just seeing him go out there, make plays and be the player he is.”

Washington picked up touchdowns from Robinson and John Bates, as well as field goals of 30 and 45 yards from Joey Slye, to create the final margin.

Heinicke finished with just 138 yards of passing on a rainy day where the ball was largely kept on the ground in key situations.

Williams, Antonio Gibson and Curtis Samuel all had at least four rushing touches for Washington as well, which once again decisively won the time-of-possession battle.

Williams, an NFL veteran, said it’s important to note how much work the unit puts in to get the results it has had.

“Just because you want to run the ball doesn’t mean you can win doing it,” he said. “You’ve got to not have a lot of negative yards. You’ve got to get vertical. You’ve got to be able to see the small creases in the run game. And all of our backs can do it.”

He added that coaches have each of the team’s runs in practice go for at least 30 yards, to practice for what they hope will be big plays in games.

Commanders coach Ron Rivera noted that both teams deployed five defensive linemen for large portions on Sunday, but each team was still able to find success — Atlanta by deploying Mariota effectively, and Washington through physical play.

After a 1-4 start, the Commanders are flying high, just as Rivera had hoped entering his third season.

“This is mirroring what we went through in Carolina,” he said. “That’s what happened in Year 3, it came together. That’s kind of what you hope for, you get to a certain point, and the guys are playing the way that we believe they are capable. We’re trying to get across that this is what they can do, this is what they can be, you know.”

Atlanta 3 7 3 0 — 13

Washington 7 3 6 3 — 19

First Quarter

Atl—FG Koo 47, 8:07.

Was—Robinson 14 pass from Heinicke (Slye kick), 3:46.

Second Quarter

Atl—Pruitt 4 pass from Mariota (Koo kick), 8:26.

Was—FG Slye 30, 1:50.

Third Quarter

Was—Bates 16 pass from Heinicke (kick failed), 4:03.

Atl—FG Koo 48, 1:17.

Fourth Quarter

Was—FG Slye 45, 9:05.

A—53,864.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing–Atlanta, Allgeier 11-54, Patterson 11-52, Mariota 6-49, Huntley 1-12. Washington, Robinson 18-105, Gibson 9-32, Williams 4-22, Samuel 4-13, McLaurin 1-5, Heinicke 1-(minus 1).

Passing–Atlanta, Mariota 15-25-1-174. Washington, Heinicke 14-23-1-138.

Receiving–Atlanta, Zaccheaus 5-91, Patterson 3-19, London 2-29, Pruitt 2-9, Firkser 1-16, Hesse 1-9, Huntley 1-1. Washington, McLaurin 4-48, Bates 3-24, Gibson 3-22, Robinson 2-20, Brown 1-17, Thomas 1-7.

Missed FG–Atlanta, Koo 58.